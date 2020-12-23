X
Popular Searches

Visit Santa’s Village, and Track the Big Guy on Christmas Eve With Google’s Help

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Santa and Ms. Clause in a village wearing masks.
Google

Legend says that in 1955, a mix-up led to children calling CONAD, a precursor to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) to ask for updates on Santa’s travel. Ever since, NORAD has offered a yearly Santa tracker. But NORAD isn’t the only one: Google gets in on the fun too, and it just opened up this year’s “Santa’s Village.” You can track Santa, play games, and even learn some coding techniques. Or your children can. You do you.

To get to Santa’s village, just do a quick Google search for Santa then click on the red hat picture that shows up in the results. Or bookmark the Santa’s village webpage, whichever you prefer. Once you arrive, you have lots to do. Obviously you can’t track Santa until he leaves on Christmas Eve, but you can check out the village and help with preparations.

Santa on his sleigh flying through the night with reindeer.
Google

Click on the Family guide and you’ll get to games like Present Drop, which helps Santa practice delivering presents in a socially distant fashion. Or you can dress yourself up as an elf (or your children as elves we suppose). Scroll through the list and you’ll find some fun Christmas-themed coding lessons too, you’re never too young or old to learn to code.

Don’t forget to take a Santa selfie, and maybe learn about some other holiday traditions. Just come back Christmas Eve to track Santa’s journey around the world. We’ll get the cookies and milk.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

WAOAW Seat Cushion for Office Chair, Chair Cushion of Memory Foam for Car Seat Cushion
703 people were interested in this!

Govee WiFi TV Led Backlights with Camera, RGBIC Ambient TV Light for 55-65 inch TVs PC, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Lights and Music Sync, Adapter Powered
258 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
241 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger,AUKEY Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, 30W PD Car Charger Adapter,4.8A All Metal Mini Cigarette Lighter USB Charger Quick Charge for iPhone,iPad,Samsung
240 people were interested in this!

Computer Webcam C930e HD - 4X Zoom 1080p Streaming Widescreen Video Camera - Built in 2 Omni-Directional Mics for Recording, for Computer Desktop and Laptop - Certified for Business
162 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
158 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
154 people were interested in this!

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping Single & Double Hammocks Gear for The Outdoors Backpacking Survival or Travel - Portable Lightweight Parachute Nylon SO Lt Blue & Grey
135 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 36W 3-Port Fast Car Charger with 18W PD 3.0 Compatible with iPhone, AirPods, iPad, S20, Note 10, Google Pixel 4 4XL, Switch
134 people were interested in this!

Travel Adapter,AUKEY Union One Series Multi-Function,AC Output up to 2300W, 2X USB Ports, 1x USB-C Port,Universal Power Adapter for 150+ Countries, UK, US, AU, EU Plug Adapter Converter with 4 Ports
124 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular