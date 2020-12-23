Visit Santa’s Village, and Track the Big Guy on Christmas Eve With Google’s Help

Legend says that in 1955, a mix-up led to children calling CONAD, a precursor to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) to ask for updates on Santa’s travel. Ever since, NORAD has offered a yearly Santa tracker. But NORAD isn’t the only one: Google gets in on the fun too, and it just opened up this year’s “Santa’s Village.” You can track Santa, play games, and even learn some coding techniques. Or your children can. You do you.

To get to Santa’s village, just do a quick Google search for Santa then click on the red hat picture that shows up in the results. Or bookmark the Santa’s village webpage, whichever you prefer. Once you arrive, you have lots to do. Obviously you can’t track Santa until he leaves on Christmas Eve, but you can check out the village and help with preparations.

Click on the Family guide and you’ll get to games like Present Drop, which helps Santa practice delivering presents in a socially distant fashion. Or you can dress yourself up as an elf (or your children as elves we suppose). Scroll through the list and you’ll find some fun Christmas-themed coding lessons too, you’re never too young or old to learn to code.

Don’t forget to take a Santa selfie, and maybe learn about some other holiday traditions. Just come back Christmas Eve to track Santa’s journey around the world. We’ll get the cookies and milk.