Kentucky Fried Chicken Crossed the Road Into PC Gaming 🐔

When you hear the name KFC, your mind probably conjures up images of fried chicken in a bucket. But now, the fast-food chain has released a new gaming PC—yep, you read that right—called the KFConsole. Complete with top-shelf PC components and a “chicken chamber,” the system has now been made real and has some pretty impressive specs.

KFC first dropped the video teaser trailer on Twitter in June, a day after the PlayStation 5 reveal, likely as a fun gamer-themed goof. While it may have started as a joke, KFC went a step further and partnered up with computer hardware company Cooler Master to actually design and make a prototype of the KFConsole. And yes, it features a pull-out drawer that draws on the console’s heat output to keep your snacks warm (a great way to deal with overheating, if you ask us).

The future of gaming is here. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

In taking a look at the system’s tech specs, it’s clear KFC isn’t clucking around. It’s got an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element with a modded Cooler Master MasterCase NC100, two Seagate BarraCude 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs, and a hot-swappable GPU slot (though Cooler Master’s website clearly shows an Asus graphics card). And a chicken-warming chamber acting as the PC’s cooling system.

The website also claims that the console is VR ready, supports ray tracing, and offers fluid gameplay at up to 240fps with support for 240Hz output on all 4K displays. And, of course, it’ll maintain KFC’s iconic bucket design, thanks to pro modder Tim “Timeplay” Malmborg.

Unfortunately, the KFConsole is not currently available for consumer purchase. However, Tom’s Hardware talked with Mark Cheevers, PR and social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, who stated that KFC and Cooler Master are actually planning to make it available sometime in the future. Until then, you’ll just have to keep yourself busy by watching KFC’s recently-released mini movie, A Recipe for Seduction with Mario Lopez.