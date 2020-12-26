X
Popular Searches

Quick Tip: Plex Servers Are Easy With NVIDIA Shield Pro Android TV

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Nvidia Shield Pro in front of a Plex UI
Nvidia

If you own a ton of DVDs, digging them out to watch a movie or show you love can be painful. And that’s why you should consider digitizing them and creating a Plex server. Setting up a Plex server is like creating your own personal Netflix for the stuff you own. It used to be that getting the hardware together was either expensive, complicated, or both. But with an Nvidia Shield Pro, it couldn’t be easier to set up your own Plex server.

How easy is it? The hardest part of the Plex hardware itself will be buying the Nvidia Shield Pro. At $200 on average (sales do happen!), it’s not a coffee and snacks level of money. But at the same time, it’s also far less expensive than a full computer system dedicated to just streaming your stuff. And thanks to its mobile processor setup, it’s more energy efficient to run all the time too. You’ll also want to pick up a hefty hard drive (or two) to hold all your digitized movies. Or better yet, pick up a NAS and a couple of huge hard drives.

Once you buy the Shield Pro, setting up the Plex software is as easy as hitting an install button in the Play Store and then signing in with an account. It’s far simpler than turning a Raspberry Pi into a server, and you’ll get better results. A Raspberry Pi Plex server will struggle to keep up with any Blu-ray quality rips. But the Nvidia Shield Pro can handle them like a champ.

The first time you log into Plex, it’ll notice you’re on an Nvidia Shield Pro and offer to set up for a Plex server. Just follow the prompts; you’ll be finished before you know it. If it seems complicated, the people at Plex put together a quick guide. Just don’t forget to go into the Shield’s settings and give it access to your external hard drive or NAS unit.

RELATEDHow to Set Up Plex (and Watch Your Movies on Any Device)

After that, the tedious process begins. You’ll need to digitize all your DVDs and get them onto your hard drive or NAS. You’ll have to be careful to name them correctly, too, as doing so will let Plex automatically sort them and add the proper episode titles, artwork, and more. But don’t worry, our sister site, How-To Geek, has a great explainer on the process.

If you already have an Nvidia Shield Pro and a ton of DVDs lying around, then there’s no reason not to set up a Plex server. You’ll be able to watch your stuff from home and on the go, from your smart TV, your gaming console, or even your phone and tablet. And you’ll never have to worry about receiving the dreaded notification of your favorite show leaving your streaming service again. Get on it!

A great Plex streamer

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa

If you want to get into Plex streaming, you can ask for an easier to setup and efficient piece of hardware.

   Shop Now   

$199.99
More offers

A good NAS for streaming

Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS218 (Diskless)

A NAS system can either increase your storage space, or serve as a potential backup system. don't Plex without one.

   Shop Now   

$249.99
More offers

Huge NAS hard drives

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST4000VNZ008/VN008)

These hard drives are designed for the demands of NAS system. They'll hold up better in the long run as you make changes, add movies, and stream.

   Shop Now   

$104.99
More offers

 

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Phomemo D30 Label Maker- Portable Mini Thermal Bluetooth Label Maker Phone Label Printer Easy to use for Organization, Home, Office (D30 Printer with 1 Roll 12mm X 40mm Thermal Paper)-Green
414 people were interested in this!

Hanging Solar Lights Outdoor - 2 Pack Solar Powered Waterproof Landscape Lanterns with Retro Design for Patio, Yard, Garden and Pathway Decoration ( Warm Light )
273 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
259 people were interested in this!

Alienware AW3420DW NEW Curved 34 Inch WQHD 3440 X 1440 120Hz, Monitor, Lunar Light
241 people were interested in this!

HIWARE Drinking Straw Cleaner Brush Kit - (3-Size) 9-Piece Extra Long Pipe Cleaners, Straw Cleaning Brush for Tumbler, Sippy Cup, Bottle and Tube
234 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation)
194 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
165 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
140 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
107 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular