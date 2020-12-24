Santa’s Little Helper: A LEGO Machine That Measures and Cuts Wrapping Paper

If there’s one part of the holidays that isn’t quite as much fun as the others, it’s wrapping presents. While some people go to great lengths to ensure each of the gifts they wrap looks professional, we’d rather get this awesome LEGO machine to perfectly measure and cut wrapping paper for us.

The LEGO Wrapping Paper Cutter machine, built by The Brick Wall, measures about 45 inches long and is pretty much entirely constructed from LEGO pieces, like sensors, pulleys, and electric motors. And the programmable LEGO Mindstorm EV3 is the brains of the operation. In addition to the LEGO components, the builder also used some cables, a cutting head, and some custom software coded in Python.

All you have to do is place your boxed-up present in a separate area where two optical sensors calculate its dimensions. From there, the software calculates how much wrapping paper is needed to properly cover the box and the resultant measurements are then to the machine.

Then, in a matter of moments, the perfect piece of wrapping paper is cut and rolled out. Yes, you’ll still have to actually fold and wrap and tape up the paper yourself, though (wouldn’t want to make things too easy).