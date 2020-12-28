Grab a Gen 5 Fossil Smartwatch for $139 While You Can (53% Off)

X
Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Three Gen 5 Fossil smartwatches in various colors.
Fossil

If you find it hard to justify a smartwatch due to the cost, you may want to jump on this sale today. Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatch is one of the best Wear OS options available, and today you can grab it for 53% off. That brings the price down to $139, but it’s rapidly selling out.

The Gen 5 Fossil Watch isn’t’ the latest Wear OS option on the market, and it uses the last-gen Wear 3100 processor. But Fossil’s newer Gen 5E uses the same processor and cuts a few corners like skipping GPS and cutting the storage size to drive the price down to $200. So this sale lets you get a better watch for less.

You’ll get all the best smartwatch features, including NFC and Google Pay, heart rate monitoring, some water resistance, and the ability to use Google Assistant on the go. As long as you don’t expect the world of it, it’s a fine smartwatch. Which is probably why it’s selling out quickly; several options are already out of stock. So don’t wait.

A good Wear OS watch

Fossil Unisex 44MM Gen 5 Julianna HR Heart Rate Stainless Steel Mesh Touchscreen Smart Watch, Color: Rose Gold/Black (Model: FTW6036)

Fossil makes some of the better Wear OS watches that actually pass for a regular watch. You'll get GPS, heart rate monitoring, and more along with the touch screen and 8 GB of storage.

   Shop Now   

$139.00
More offers

Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

