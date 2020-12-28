X
Popular Searches

Space Tourist Smuggled Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ Engineer “Scotty” Aboard the ISS

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
International Space Station over planet Earth
NASA Images

Space was truly the final frontier for actor James Doohan, who played Scotty on the original Star Trek series. His ashes have now been on the International Space Station for 12 years after being smuggled aboard in 2008, so he was able to achieve his goal of being aboard the ISS.

Doohan passed away in 2005 at the age of 85, and his family wanted to help him fulfill his wish, even if it was posthumously. Although official requests to send his ashes to the International Space Station were denied, Richard Garriott—a video game entrepreneur and one of the first private citizens to venture onto the ISS—successfully smuggled some of the ashes. He secretly placed them alongside a laminated picture of Doohan under the floor of the Columbus.

In an interview with the Times, Garriott stated “It was completely clandestine. His family were very pleased that the ashes made it up there but we were all disappointed we didn’t get to talk about it publicly for so long. Now enough time has passed that we can.”

Doohan’s ashes have made other ventures into space, too. In 2008, a portion of them were aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 1, and in 2012, more launched with the SpaceX Falcon 9. According to the Times‘ article, Doohan’s ashes have now orbited Earth over 70,000 times, collectively traveling about 1.7 billion miles in space.

The late actor’s family members were pleased he could finally get his wish. His son Chris thanked Garriott after smuggling the ashes aboard the ISS, stating “What he did was touching—it meant so much to me, so much to my family and it would have meant so much to my dad.”

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
427 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
318 people were interested in this!

Hanging Solar Lights Outdoor - 2 Pack Solar Powered Waterproof Landscape Lanterns with Retro Design for Patio, Yard, Garden and Pathway Decoration ( Warm Light )
308 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation)
237 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
213 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
173 people were interested in this!

Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS218 (Diskless)
150 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
108 people were interested in this!

EBL Pack of 8 AA Batteries 2800mAh High Capacity Precharged Ni-MH AA Rechargeable Batteries
108 people were interested in this!

EBL 8-Bay Battery Charger for AA AAA NIMH NICD Rechargeable Batteries
106 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular