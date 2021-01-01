X
Popular Searches

Own an iPhone? Here’s Why Your Next Computer Should Be a Mac

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of a MacBook and an iPhone.
Alberto Fava/Shutterstock

You can do incredible things with your iPhone, but you could do so much more with an iPhone and a Mac. Pairing Apple’s excellent devices give you the power to call or text from your desktop, transfer files without annoying cables, and automatically sync credit card or login information. If you’re an iPhone user looking for a new computer, it’s time to skip the Windows machine and buy a Mac or MacBook.

Seamless Integration of Messages, Calls, and FaceTime

An example of Messages on the iPhone and Mac.
Apple

Why juggle a bunch of devices when you can do everything from your Mac? The macOS operating system offers native support for the Messages app (formerly iMessage), allowing you to text, call, and FaceTime without picking up your phone. You can even start typing a message on your iPhone and finish it on your Mac!

Texting and calling from your Mac can keep you from picking up your phone while working, and Messages integration is a godsend if you happen to lose or break your phone. Also, the option to click any phone number that you see in the browser to immediately begin a speakerphone call can save you the time of pulling out your phone and typing in a number manually.

Apple allows you to change your notification preferences for calls and texts if you don’t want to be distracted at the computer. You can also turn off Messages syncing altogether if that’s not your thing.

Effortless File Transfer With AirDrop and iCloud

An example of AirDrop between the iPhone and MacBook Air.
Apple

Most iPhone users are familiar with AirDrop, the tool that lets you beam files, photos, or websites to nearby iPhones. But did you know that AirDrop works with the Mac too? You can send anything you want directly to your Mac without screwing around with annoying cables or apps.

Of course, anything backed up to iCloud is instantly available on your Mac. If you set your iPhone to automatically back up photos and documents to the cloud, then you can just open Finder (Mac’s version of File Explorer) and pick out the documents you want without using AirDrop. Naturally, this works both ways, so documents saved to the cloud from your Mac are available on your iPhone.

Alongside AirDrop and iCloud support, Macs also sport a tool call Continuity Camera that turns your iPhone into a camera or document scanner for desktop apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. If you’re working on a slideshow and need a photo of your dog, for example, you can shoot the picture on your iPhone and see it appear in the document on your Mac.

Automatically Sync Notes, Purchases, and More

An example of how Apple Pay can sync credit card info across devices.
Apple

iPhone and Mac integration goes beyond syncing text messages or iCloud files. Because your Mac and iPhone are both tied to your Apple ID, all of your Apple-based apps automatically sync across both devices. Your emails, notes, saved passwords and saved credit cards are always available no matter which device you use, saving you time and effort.

Purchases also sync between your Apple devices, so any eBooks, movies, or music bought on your iPhone are easily accessible on your Mac. And because the new M1 Macs can run iOS apps natively, you can play a game or use a professional app on your iPhone and move to the computer anytime without paying anything extra.

While pairing an iPhone with a Mac is by far the easiest way to sync messages, calls, files, login information, and credit card info across devices, it’s worth noting that a lot of this stuff is possible without a Mac. You can use a service like LastPass to sync login and credit card info between devices, Dropbox to share files through the cloud, and a third party messaging service to text from your computer. Heck, you could even ditch Apple entirely and pair a Windows computer with an Android phone.

Still, Apple’s ecosystem is easy and attractive. It works like a charm and doesn’t require extra software or subscriptions. And the experience only grows as you add more Apple devices to the mix—you can use an iPad as a wireless Mac display, for example, or use your Apple Watch to automatically log in to your Mac without typing a password or using a fingerprint reader.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
519 people were interested in this!

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men
440 people were interested in this!

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand | Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set for Drink Mixing - Bar Tools: Martini Shaker, Jigger, Strainer, Bar Mixer Spoon, Tongs, Bottle Opener | Best Bartender Kit for Beginners
212 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
188 people were interested in this!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote with TV Controls
175 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
173 people were interested in this!

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voice Remote, Released 2020
135 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
114 people were interested in this!

TCL 55" 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED ROKU Smart TV - 55S535
112 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release
109 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular