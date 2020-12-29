X
Popular Searches

LG Will Unveil Its First 8K QNED Mini LED TV Line at CES in 2021

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
LG 8K QNED Mini LED TV
LG

LG is already known for its impressive OLED TVs, and now it’s adding multiple new models to its LCD TV line. The models use Mini LED technology, which LG has dubbed QNED. We’ll get our first real look at the new QNED line at LG’s virtual CES event in January of 2021.

The new QNED line will include 10 new TV models, including multiple options for both 4K and 8K resolutions, which will round out the higher end of LG’s LCD line. Multiple sizes will be offered as well, ranging up to as large as 86-inches. They’ll also have a refresh rate that can reach 120Hz for smooth, natural rendering.

The QNEDs will be the first TVs to use both NanoCell and quantum dot together, allowing them to offer impeccable color accuracy. LG states that the TVs will produce better contrast and deeper blacks for improved vibrancy and realism, and we can’t wait to see how they’ll compare to other TV models. 

With LG’s Mini LED backlighting, you’ll see a brighter picture and better lighting control, too. Its mini LED backlighting is made up of nearly 30,000 tiny LEDs that have an impressive peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with advanced local dimming technology and nearly 2,500 dimming zones (for the 86-inch model). This should make for spectacular HDR image quality.

We’ll see the 86-inch 8K QNED TV on display in all its glory at LG’s virtual CES booth starting on January 11, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Source: LG

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
428 people were interested in this!

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer with Backlight and Magnet for Oil Deep Fry BBQ Grill Smoker Thermometer
358 people were interested in this!

Fossil Unisex 44MM Gen 5 Julianna HR Heart Rate Stainless Steel Mesh Touchscreen Smart Watch, Color: Rose Gold/Black (Model: FTW6036)
248 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
172 people were interested in this!

Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS218 (Diskless)
151 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
134 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
133 people were interested in this!

Slime 50107 Smart Spair Emergency Tire Repair Kit
127 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
103 people were interested in this!

AmazonBasics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool, Car Accessories
92 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular