LG Will Unveil Its First 8K QNED Mini LED TV Line at CES in 2021

LG is already known for its impressive OLED TVs, and now it’s adding multiple new models to its LCD TV line. The models use Mini LED technology, which LG has dubbed QNED. We’ll get our first real look at the new QNED line at LG’s virtual CES event in January of 2021.

The new QNED line will include 10 new TV models, including multiple options for both 4K and 8K resolutions, which will round out the higher end of LG’s LCD line. Multiple sizes will be offered as well, ranging up to as large as 86-inches. They’ll also have a refresh rate that can reach 120Hz for smooth, natural rendering.

The QNEDs will be the first TVs to use both NanoCell and quantum dot together, allowing them to offer impeccable color accuracy. LG states that the TVs will produce better contrast and deeper blacks for improved vibrancy and realism, and we can’t wait to see how they’ll compare to other TV models.

With LG’s Mini LED backlighting, you’ll see a brighter picture and better lighting control, too. Its mini LED backlighting is made up of nearly 30,000 tiny LEDs that have an impressive peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with advanced local dimming technology and nearly 2,500 dimming zones (for the 86-inch model). This should make for spectacular HDR image quality.

We’ll see the 86-inch 8K QNED TV on display in all its glory at LG’s virtual CES booth starting on January 11, so be sure to mark your calendars.