X
Popular Searches

This Nintendo Collaboration Brings Switch Consoles to Hospitalized Kids

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Keegan playing games on the new Starlight Gaming station
Starlight

What could be better than a Nintendo Switch? How about the Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming Station, which is specially designed to be used by kids stuck in hospitals and healthcare centers. The colorful station comes with 25 amazing games, and can be wheeled from room to room.

Starlight has maintained a partnership with Nintendo of America for 28 years and has delivered 7,200 Starlight Gaming Stations to over 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities across the nation. The latest version of the station was announced last year at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. It was also the first to receive the console.

“Gaming delivers happiness to kids stuck in the hospital by providing entertainment and much-needed distraction from stressful situations. It can even provide emotional support, resulting in reduced anxiety and improved mood,” Starlight stated in its announcement.

The station comes in four designs—Mario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, and Yoshi—and has a contained design that makes it easy to disinfect and clean. The 25-game lineup is pretty impressive as well. It includes a solid variety of indie and AAA game titles, like Super Mario Maker 2, Minecraft, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Party

The games provide not only a distraction, but a sense of adventure and a way for the kids to exercise problem solving, strategy, and creativity. This is especially important, since COVID-19 has closed down hospital playrooms, which used to be a great way for hospitalized kids to stay entertained and distracted during their stay. 

If you’re interested, you can make a donation to Starlight, which will help the foundation be able to bring toys, crafts, and other fun items to hospitalized kids. 

Source: Starlight

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men
421 people were interested in this!

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer with Backlight and Magnet for Oil Deep Fry BBQ Grill Smoker Thermometer
411 people were interested in this!

Fossil Unisex 44MM Gen 5 Julianna HR Heart Rate Stainless Steel Mesh Touchscreen Smart Watch, Color: Rose Gold/Black (Model: FTW6036)
266 people were interested in this!

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
175 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
132 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
122 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
118 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
106 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 4-Pack
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular