X
Popular Searches

The LEGO Botanical Collection Puts Beautiful Plants in Your Home You Can’t Kill

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A set of flowers and a Bonsai tree in LEGO form
LEGO

You can turn to LEGO for cars, art, and replica game systems, but what about something closer to nature? The new LEGO botanical collection is just the answer to that question. It starts with two sets, the previously rumored Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet. Both will go for $50 when they release January 1st, and thankfully neither require water and dirt. Just add love … and LEGO bricks.

A LEGO bonsai tree next to a real bonsai tree.
LEGO

We covered the new sets previously, but now they’re official and we know more about them. The Bonsai tree includes a stand, a tree tray, “dirt” pieces, and both green and pink foliage. LEGO famously reuses bricks in new and interesting ways, and that’s no different here. The tree trunk is made up of pieces used for limbs in the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set. The company took the black arms and recolored them brown. And look close at the pink cherry blossom leaves and you’ll spot pink frogs.

The Bonsai set comes with 878 total pieces, and the slatted wood stand even uses tire pieces to keep it from sliding around. You can buy it for $50, starting January 1, 2021.


Shop Now

LEGO Bonsai Tree

Finally, the bonsai tree you can’t kill. Brought to you in LEGO form.

A person building a LEGO flower bouquet
LEGO

The Flower Bouquet set includes everything you need to build three roses, two snapdragons, one lavender sprig, one aster, two common daisies, and a California poppy. You can mix and match how you like, and the stem lengths are adjustable so you can fit to your vase. You will need to provide the vase, though.

Like the Bonsai, LEGO reused pieces in new and interesting ways. Pterodactyl wings and car hoods become flower petals, and so on. How large the flowers are depends on how you set them up, but the snapdragon stands at 14 inches high when attached to the longest stem. Like the Bonsai, the Flower Bouquet will go for $50, and you can buy it January 1st, 2021.


Shop Now

LEGO Flower Bouquet

Why give flowers that will just die, when you can give LEGO flowers that last practically forever?

Source: LEGO

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men
421 people were interested in this!

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer with Backlight and Magnet for Oil Deep Fry BBQ Grill Smoker Thermometer
411 people were interested in this!

Fossil Unisex 44MM Gen 5 Julianna HR Heart Rate Stainless Steel Mesh Touchscreen Smart Watch, Color: Rose Gold/Black (Model: FTW6036)
266 people were interested in this!

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
175 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
132 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
122 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
118 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
106 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 4-Pack
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular