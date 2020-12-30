The LEGO Botanical Collection Puts Beautiful Plants in Your Home You Can’t Kill

You can turn to LEGO for cars, art, and replica game systems, but what about something closer to nature? The new LEGO botanical collection is just the answer to that question. It starts with two sets, the previously rumored Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet. Both will go for $50 when they release January 1st, and thankfully neither require water and dirt. Just add love … and LEGO bricks.

We covered the new sets previously, but now they’re official and we know more about them. The Bonsai tree includes a stand, a tree tray, “dirt” pieces, and both green and pink foliage. LEGO famously reuses bricks in new and interesting ways, and that’s no different here. The tree trunk is made up of pieces used for limbs in the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set. The company took the black arms and recolored them brown. And look close at the pink cherry blossom leaves and you’ll spot pink frogs.

The Bonsai set comes with 878 total pieces, and the slatted wood stand even uses tire pieces to keep it from sliding around. You can buy it for $50, starting January 1, 2021.



LEGO Bonsai Tree Finally, the bonsai tree you can’t kill. Brought to you in LEGO form.

The Flower Bouquet set includes everything you need to build three roses, two snapdragons, one lavender sprig, one aster, two common daisies, and a California poppy. You can mix and match how you like, and the stem lengths are adjustable so you can fit to your vase. You will need to provide the vase, though.

Like the Bonsai, LEGO reused pieces in new and interesting ways. Pterodactyl wings and car hoods become flower petals, and so on. How large the flowers are depends on how you set them up, but the snapdragon stands at 14 inches high when attached to the longest stem. Like the Bonsai, the Flower Bouquet will go for $50, and you can buy it January 1st, 2021.



LEGO Flower Bouquet Why give flowers that will just die, when you can give LEGO flowers that last practically forever?