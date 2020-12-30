X
Popular Searches

Samsung’s New HDR10+ TVs Automatically Adapt Picture Quality to Ambient Lighting

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A Samsung QLED TV in a well-lit living room.
Samsung

HDR is optimized to work in a super dark environment, but most people spend their TV time surrounded by ambient lighting, like sunlight or the light from a lamp. That’s why Samsungs upcoming QLED TVs contain a new feature called HDR10+ Adaptive, which automatically adjusts and optimizes picture quality based on the ambient light in your living room.

Like the Adaptive Color setting on Samsung phones, HDR10+ Adaptive uses your TV’s light sensor to “see” a room’s lighting and optimize its picture accordingly. Samsung claims that the technology optimizes every scene to your environment, providing a true HDR experience even in undesirable lighting conditions. HDR10+ Adaptive also works in Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that turns off post-processing effects like motion smoothing to provide a cinematically-accurate viewing experience.

But Samsung isn’t the first to introduce this kind of feature. The Dolby Vision HDR standard, which is already available on LG and Sony TVs and supported by streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, uses a technology called Dolby Vision IQ to optimize HDR content based on the room it’s watched in. Samsung TVs do not support Dolby Vision, and the only streaming service to support Samsung’s HDR10+ standard is Amazon Prime Video.

Samsung says that its 2021 QLED TVs will support HDR10+ adaptive. The company hasn’t stated whether its existing QLED TVs will receive the new feature through an update.

Source: Samsung via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men
421 people were interested in this!

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer with Backlight and Magnet for Oil Deep Fry BBQ Grill Smoker Thermometer
411 people were interested in this!

Fossil Unisex 44MM Gen 5 Julianna HR Heart Rate Stainless Steel Mesh Touchscreen Smart Watch, Color: Rose Gold/Black (Model: FTW6036)
266 people were interested in this!

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
175 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
132 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
122 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
118 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
106 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 4-Pack
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular