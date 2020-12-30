Samsung’s New HDR10+ TVs Automatically Adapt Picture Quality to Ambient Lighting

HDR is optimized to work in a super dark environment, but most people spend their TV time surrounded by ambient lighting, like sunlight or the light from a lamp. That’s why Samsungs upcoming QLED TVs contain a new feature called HDR10+ Adaptive, which automatically adjusts and optimizes picture quality based on the ambient light in your living room.

Like the Adaptive Color setting on Samsung phones, HDR10+ Adaptive uses your TV’s light sensor to “see” a room’s lighting and optimize its picture accordingly. Samsung claims that the technology optimizes every scene to your environment, providing a true HDR experience even in undesirable lighting conditions. HDR10+ Adaptive also works in Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that turns off post-processing effects like motion smoothing to provide a cinematically-accurate viewing experience.

But Samsung isn’t the first to introduce this kind of feature. The Dolby Vision HDR standard, which is already available on LG and Sony TVs and supported by streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, uses a technology called Dolby Vision IQ to optimize HDR content based on the room it’s watched in. Samsung TVs do not support Dolby Vision, and the only streaming service to support Samsung’s HDR10+ standard is Amazon Prime Video.

Samsung says that its 2021 QLED TVs will support HDR10+ adaptive. The company hasn’t stated whether its existing QLED TVs will receive the new feature through an update.