Watch Our Future Robot Overlords Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow for the Humans

If ever there will be a reason that the robots overthrew their human masters, it’ll be the time we made them act like a show choir. The Boston Dynamics folks are at it again, and this time instead of parkour or torture, it’s a combination of the two—dancing. The engineering group put up a video showing a choreographed dance routine set to Do You Love Me by The Contours. Yes, you should watch it.

The video itself is fairly impressive. It uses all the famous Boston Dynamic robots, from the parkour friendly Atlas to the Spot robot dog you can adopt for a cool $75,000. Even the Handle robot, the box juggler of the bunch, makes an appearance. That last sentence just provides more evidence that the robots will rebel someday.

The most impressive part of the video is how smoothly the robots dance. They move through some intricate footwork and handwork and do so in perfect sync. The Atlas bots even balance on one foot while lifting the other head-high. Nothing here isn’t something a middle-school show choir couldn’t pull off, but the fact that robots are doing it is pretty spectacular.

Even Spot pulls off some fancy shimmies, thanks in part to his terrifying tentacle head. Look, we’re not saying that Boston Dynamics isn’t doing cool things. But when that viral CGI video from The Corridor Crew becomes a reality, we’re ready to say, “I told you so.”