X
Popular Searches

Watch Our Future Robot Overlords Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow for the Humans

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two Atlas bots and one Spot bot dancing.
Boston Dyanamics

If ever there will be a reason that the robots overthrew their human masters, it’ll be the time we made them act like a show choir. The Boston Dynamics folks are at it again, and this time instead of parkour or torture, it’s a combination of the two—dancing. The engineering group put up a video showing a choreographed dance routine set to Do You Love Me by The Contours. Yes, you should watch it.

The video itself is fairly impressive. It uses all the famous Boston Dynamic robots, from the parkour friendly Atlas to the Spot robot dog you can adopt for a cool $75,000. Even the Handle robot, the box juggler of the bunch, makes an appearance. That last sentence just provides more evidence that the robots will rebel someday.

The most impressive part of the video is how smoothly the robots dance. They move through some intricate footwork and handwork and do so in perfect sync. The Atlas bots even balance on one foot while lifting the other head-high. Nothing here isn’t something a middle-school show choir couldn’t pull off, but the fact that robots are doing it is pretty spectacular.

Even Spot pulls off some fancy shimmies, thanks in part to his terrifying tentacle head. Look, we’re not saying that Boston Dynamics isn’t doing cool things. But when that viral CGI video from The Corridor Crew becomes a reality, we’re ready to say, “I told you so.”

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Ontel Pillow Pad Multi-Angle Soft Tablet Stand, Burgundy
691 people were interested in this!

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
414 people were interested in this!

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand | Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set for Drink Mixing - Bar Tools: Martini Shaker, Jigger, Strainer, Bar Mixer Spoon, Tongs, Bottle Opener | Best Bartender Kit for Beginners
230 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
189 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
137 people were interested in this!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote with TV Controls
130 people were interested in this!

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voice Remote, Released 2020
102 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
99 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
94 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular