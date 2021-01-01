X
Row Yourself in Shape With VR Fitness App Holofit, Coming to Oculus Quest

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A person rowing in a virtual snowy environment.
It’s that time of the year, specifically, the beginning of it! And with the new year, we’re all making resolutions to get more organized, learn a new skill, and lose some weight. If that last one is you, and you’re a Virtual Reality fan, Holodia has good news for you. The company is bringing its well-known VR fitness biking and rowing program, Holofit, to Oculus Quest.

Holofit has been around for a while, but it has steep and cumbersome requirements. To get the most out of it, you’ll need either a stationary bike system or elliptical machine with a cadence sensor attached, or a compatible rowing machine. You’ll also need a Holofit subscription, of course. Then you’ll need a VR Headset and a powerful tethered PC.

I don’t know about you, but the idea of moving my gaming PC next to my rowing machine every time I want a good workout seems ridiculous. You could try to use a wireless solution, like Virtual Desktop, but that introduces latency. And that’s a shame, as the workout features seem worth a look.

Like Supernatural, Holofit is a VR-based fitness app that requires a subscription. But instead of turning Beat Saber into a full-on exercise program, Holofit tries to make your stationary exercise equipment less boring. Stationary bikes and rowing machines will never hold up to actually being on the open road or in the water. You miss the feel of the wind and the pretty sights.

Holofit won’t provide you with the feel of the wind, but it will give you pretty sights. In the app, you’ll be whisked to far-off places with snowy mountains or endless oceans. And it’s not just the environment around you that’s enhanced; the game also digitizes you in the form of an avatar. So when you look down, you’ll see your feet or your hands on the oars—at least, digital versions of your limbs.

Coming to Oculus Quest 2 means that Holofit can work without a tethered PC or latency issues. You’ll also have less weight on your head, which will quickly start to matter as the sweat builds up. Holofit subscriptions cost €9.90 a month (a little over $12) or €108 annually (about $133). The app will arrive on the Oculus Quest store on January 7.

