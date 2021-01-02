X
Popular Searches

Caviar’s Modified AirPods Max Headphones Go for the Super Low Price of $108,000

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two pairs of AirPod max headphones covered in gold and either black or white crocodile leather.
Caviar

When Apple announced the AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones, the $549 asking price stood immediately. But what if you could take a premium set of headphones with a premium price and make them absolutely eye-watering? Enter Caviar, a Russian company known for dripping products and gold and marking up the price astronomically. This time you can get AirPods Max with the Caviar treatment for “just” $108,000. We’ll take three.

What makes Caviar’s custom AirPods Max different? Gold and crocodile leather. They’ve decked most of the unit in crocodile leather, in your choice of white or black, and added gold accents to the earcups and band. Caviar thinks it’s a splendid look, remarking, “[I]t is impossible to look away from this innovative and splendid device created for those who value their uniqueness and want to always be on top.”

The Caviar AirPods Max also seems to be very limited edition. The company states that each color will “be released in a single piece worldwide.” So if you have money to burn, and actually burning it has already lost its entertainment value, maybe Caviar’s AirPods Max is the solution for you.

via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Ontel Pillow Pad Multi-Angle Soft Tablet Stand, Burgundy
691 people were interested in this!

Medcursor Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, 3D Shiatsu Deep Tissue Kneading Massage Pillow for Back, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use
414 people were interested in this!

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand | Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set for Drink Mixing - Bar Tools: Martini Shaker, Jigger, Strainer, Bar Mixer Spoon, Tongs, Bottle Opener | Best Bartender Kit for Beginners
230 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
189 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
137 people were interested in this!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote with TV Controls
130 people were interested in this!

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voice Remote, Released 2020
102 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
99 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
94 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular