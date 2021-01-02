Caviar’s Modified AirPods Max Headphones Go for the Super Low Price of $108,000

When Apple announced the AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones, the $549 asking price stood immediately. But what if you could take a premium set of headphones with a premium price and make them absolutely eye-watering? Enter Caviar, a Russian company known for dripping products and gold and marking up the price astronomically. This time you can get AirPods Max with the Caviar treatment for “just” $108,000. We’ll take three.

What makes Caviar’s custom AirPods Max different? Gold and crocodile leather. They’ve decked most of the unit in crocodile leather, in your choice of white or black, and added gold accents to the earcups and band. Caviar thinks it’s a splendid look, remarking, “[I]t is impossible to look away from this innovative and splendid device created for those who value their uniqueness and want to always be on top.”

The Caviar AirPods Max also seems to be very limited edition. The company states that each color will “be released in a single piece worldwide.” So if you have money to burn, and actually burning it has already lost its entertainment value, maybe Caviar’s AirPods Max is the solution for you.