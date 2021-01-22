What’s the Newest iPhone?

Apple has released over 20 models of iPhones since the original iPhone launched all the way back in 2007. But it isn’t always easy to figure out which iPhone is the latest to come out or which new model you should upgrade to.

No worries, you can use this handy guide to see the latest models of the iPhone. We’ll explain each iPhone’s features, why you should buy them, and how you can tell them apart from previous models.

How to Check Which iPhone You Own

Apple releases a slew of new iPhones every year, and it isn’t always easy to tell one model apart from another. Still, you may want to know what iPhone you own before upgrading or buying a protective case. And while Apple has an iPhone Identifier on its Support page, it’s often easier to just look up the model number on Google.

To check your iPhone’s model number, go to “Settings,” open the “General” tab, and press “About.” Scroll down to see your iPhone’s model number and Google it to check which iPhone you own. If you’re using an iPhone 7 or older, you can also find the model number inscribed on the back of the phone near the charging port.

An iPhone’s model number tells you which type of iPhone it is and what year it was released. If you need to check your iPhone’s storage capacity, go back to the “About” page and look for the word “Capacity.” If you’re using an iPhone 7 or older, you can also find the storage capacity on the backside near the written model number.

iPhone 12 and 12 Mini (2020)

Released in 2020, Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are the newest iPhones in the standard series. They contain all the features that the average person needs from an iPhone. There’s the TrueDepth front-facing TrueDepth camera with Face ID, an updated OLED HDR display, 4K 30FPS Dolby Vision HDR recording, a 15-hour battery, Ceramic Shield glass for increased drop-protection and water and dust resistance, and MagSafe technology for wireless chargers and accessories. These are the first iPhones to support mmWave 5G for thanks to the super-powered A14 Bionic chip.

Aside from their screen size and price tag, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are technically identical. The iPhone 12 has a comfortable 6.1-inch display (the same as the iPhone 12 Pro), while the iPhone 12 Mini has a significantly smaller 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are easy to identify, as they sport a unique “squared” design with flat edges and a large Face ID notch. Also, unlike Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, which have three-camera arrays, the standard 12 and 12 Mini have just two cameras on their backside. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini come with Lightning cables but do not include a power adapter.

Here are all previous versions of the standard iPhone (including S and C-type models):

iPhone 11 (2019)

iPhone XS (2018)

iPhone X (2017)

iPhone 8 (2017)

iPhone 7 (2016)

iPhone 6s (2015)

iPhone 6 (2014)

iPhone 5s (2013)

iPhone 5c (2013)

iPhone 5 (2012)

iPhone 4s (2011)

iPhone 4 (2010)

iPhone 3GS (2009)

iPhone 3G (2008)

iPhone (2007)

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max (2020)

Released in 2020, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are the newest iPhones in the Pro series. They’re perfect for tech nerds and professionals who need a little extra from their cameras and display. They offer the same features as the standard iPhone, including a drop-resistant Ceramic Shield display and MagSafe wireless charging support, in addition to a LiDAR scanner for 6x faster Night Mode autofocus, improved optical zoom, a brighter OLED display, Apple ProRAW photo support, and a 20-hour battery. These are the first iPhone Pro models to support mmWave 5G networks thanks to the A14 chip.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display (the same size as the standard iPhone 12), while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display (the largest of any iPhone). They feature a steel frame and stain back for a premium look and feel.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are easy to identify, as they’re the first iPhone Pro models to sport a unique “squared” design with a shiny steel frame. Also, unlike the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which have a dual-camera system, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max feature three rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come with Lightning cables but do not include a power adapter.

Here are all previous versions of the iPhone Pro line (including Plus models):

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max (2019)

iPhone XS Max (2018)

iPhone 8 Plus (2017)

iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

iPhone 6s Plus (2015)

iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

iPhone SE (2nd Gen) (2020)

Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is the newest iPhone in the SE series. It eschews some new features like Face ID and an edge-to-edge display for the sake of affordability. It’s very similar to the iPhone 8, with a Touch ID, Home button, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Apple Pay support, and a single 12-megapixel sensor (which supports Portrait mode). Still, the iPhone SE features a fantastic A13 Bionic chip with the Apple neural engine for performance that’s similar to the iPhone 12, and it only costs $400 (and regularly goes on sale for much less).

The iPhone SE is a fantastic option for people who are on a budget, or people who prefer to use Touch ID over the Face ID system found in the iPhone 12. And because the SE fits in iPhone 8 cases, people upgrading from the iPhone 8 don’t need to buy any new accessories.

The iPhone SE is easy to tell apart from the iPhone 12, as it sports an old-fashioned design, a small LCD display, and a physical Home button. Still, the SE looks nearly identical to the iPhone 8. The only difference is that the SE has a centered Apple logo on its backside while the iPhone 8 has an offset logo. The iPhone SE comes with a Lightning cable and power adapter, although you’ll have to buy a new power cable to fast charge the SE at 18 watts.

Here are all previous versions of the iPhone SE: