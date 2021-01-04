X
LEGO Introduces Two New $99.95 STEAM-Focused BricQ Motion Sets

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A LEGO steam set taken apart and laid out.
LEGO

When it’s not releasing awesome car and botanical sets, LEGO likes to focus on education. The company’s just announced two new sets focused on STEAM concepts that don’t require electronics. It even includes lessons for teachers to use in schools. The BricQ Motion Essential aims to teach children six and up, while the BricQ Motion Prime educates kids ten and up. Both sets cost $99.95.

The BricQ Motion Essential, meant for children six and up, includes  523 LEGO bricks (counting some replacement bricks for when things get lost or broken), a sturdy storage box with color-coded sorting trays, two printed building instructions booklets, and two  curriculum units each with 6-10 hours of educational content.

And if you’re teaching children aged ten and over, the BricQ Motion Prime includes 562 LEGO Technic and brick elements (including replacement elements), a sturdy storage box with color-coded sorting trays, a printed building instruction booklet, and a Science of Sports curriculum unit with 6-1- hours of educational content.

A LEGO set that looks like a weight-lifting center with a face.
LEGO

According to Esben Stærk, president of LEGO Education, “Making learning engaging is more crucial than ever, and we are excited to bring two solutions to market that support teachers in the classroom and encourage students in the field of STEAM from a very young age. From understanding the cause and effect of push-pull forces via a tight rope walker balanced with weighted bricks to exploring Newton’s laws through land yachts and propeller cars, BricQ Motion was designed to engage even more students and teachers in the discovery of STEAM concepts.”

Teachers helped design the curriculum, and given the modular nature of the LEGO it’s likely possible to create further curriculum as well. You can buy the $99.95 sets today at the LEGO education site.

Source: LEGO

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

