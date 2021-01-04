Apple Now Has a New Weekly Fitness+ Series with Apple Music Playlists

To help with everyone’s New Year’s fitness resolutions, Apple has now added tons of new goal-setting workouts onto its Fitness+ subscription service. The workouts are part of a brand new weekly series that’s designed to help keep users motivated to exercise and to stay on top of their training regimen throughout the year.

At the top of the Fitness+ home page, users can watch the new introductory video. In it, trainer Kim briefly covers new features in the subscription service then directs users to the Ring in the New Year Limited Edition activity challenge on their Apple Watch. Kim also selects two example workouts that feature goal-setting motivations, including a 10-minute HIIT workout and a 20-minute strength workout that’ll help users get the Ring in the New Year Challenge award.

In the video, Kim states, “Happy New Year! It’s Kim, and this is a new series to keep you on top of your Fitness+ workouts this week and keep you motivated. Make sure you check back every Monday for a new video. Whether you’re just getting started with absolute beginner workouts or you’ve been into fitness for a while, everyone is welcome. Let’s start 2021 strong with an activity streak. To keep you in check, there’s a Ring in the New Year Limited Edition award on your Apple Watch.”

Apple just added a total of 24 new Fitness+ workouts spanning categories like yoga, HIIT, dance, strength, treadmill, cycling, and core. Each of the Fitness+ videos use music from Apple Music, and can be listened to even if you aren’t subscribed to the music streaming service. If you do pay for Apple Music, however, there’s a new category in Browse called Fitness that contains a section called “Apple Fitness+ Studio Series” with all the music featured in these workouts.

Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which is just $6.67 per month), and covers up to six family members. The service is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle, which costs $29.99 per month. That’s a great deal for Apple users, as it also includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and 2TB iCloud storage.

Apple Fitness+ Fitness+ is available now through Apple for $9.99 per month.