Bose Sport Open Earbuds Fit Over Your Ears Without Blocking Your Hearing

When you’re working out, music and podcasts can help entertain you and keep your drive going. But depending on the exercise, you may need to hear what’s going around you—like biking or rowing. The new $199.95 Bose Sports Open Earbuds give you that aural clarity, without relying on bone conduction. Instead, the true wireless earbuds rest high on your ear, so they don’t block your hearing.

As the name implies, the Sports Open earbuds are meant for exercise. To help with that, they come with an IPX4 water resistant rating. You’ll get plenty of use out of them too, as Bose claims the earbuds last eight hours on a single charge. Rather than rely on bone-conduction, which can lack volume and bass, these work a bit more like traditional earbuds.

But instead of going in your ear, they sit near the top of your outer ear. That leaves your ear open to hear what’s going on around you, but also lets you hear your music as though you were carrying a speaker—just very near your head. Like most true wireless earbuds, they include microphones so you can take calls. Bose promises they’ll stay put on your ears while resisting “sweat, heat, rain and snow.”

The Sport Open Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1, and come with protective carrying case, charging base. You control it with the Bose Music app. You can pre-order the Bose Sport Open Earbuds today from the site, and they should ship out