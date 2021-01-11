The New Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Can Mop Your Floor As It Vacuums It

X
The new Roborock S7 robot vacuum features the world’s first sonic mopping system. Unveiled today at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Roborock S7 offers a new efficient and effective way to keep the floors of your home clean. It’ll be available for purchase from Amazon on March 24, and will run you $649.

The S7 has a vacuum functionality at the front, with a mop at the rear, so it can vacuum and mop as it moves. It offers multiple high-intensity scrub settings ranging from 1,650 to 3,000 times per minute, so it’s perfect for tackling stubborn spots or dried-on messes. The built-in VibraRise technology automatically detects and lifts the mop just before it moves on to carpeted areas and as it’s returning to its dock to ensure your floor stays clean.

“Our goal with every Roborock product is convenience,” stated Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. “The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers and zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element and avoid carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than before.”

The robot vacuum has an extra-large 5200mAh battery, enabling it to run (and clean) for up to three hours on a single charge. You can monitor and control the S7 from Roborock’s iOS and Android app, which enables you to set up a cleaning schedule, view which areas have already been cleaned as it works, and customize preferences. It also works with popular voice assistants, and responds to voice commands for easy use.

You’ll be able to purchase the Roborock S7 for $649 once it becomes available on March 24. It will only be available on Amazon in the United States.

