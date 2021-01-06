LG’s New Cordless Vacuum Empties Its Own Dustbin

X
Cordless stick vacuums may be convenient, but they can’t hold a ton of debris and need to be emptied after nearly every use. That’s why LG’s latest cordless vacuum, the beautifully-named LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor, automatically empties the contents of its dustbin into a dust bag while charging. LG will debut the vacuum at its CES 2021 Virtual Exhibition booth on January 11th.

Self-emptying robotic vacuums are quite common, but the LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor is one of the first stick vacuums with an auto-emptying system. It automatically moves the contents of its dustbin into a bag while docked at the charging station.

LG says that the touchscreen charging station also contains six accessories and nozzles, including a 2-in-1 combination tool, a crevice tool, a pet nozzle, a power carpet nozzle, and a power mop attachment for hard floors. The vacuum also comes with a pair of quick-change batteries and two washable filters.

Still, LG hasn’t clarified how much this vacuum costs, the size of its disposable bags, or the price of its bags. The company could announce pricing when it debuts the CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor at its CES 2021 Virtual Exhibition booth on January 11th.

Source: LG via The Verge

Recently Popular