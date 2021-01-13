Belkin Unveils Wireless Earbuds with Apple’s ‘Find My’ Technology

Belkin is expanding its line of SOUNDFORM audio devices with the new SOUNDFORM Freedom true wireless earbuds, which incorporate Apple’s Find My technology for easy retrieval when lost or stolen. While Belkin hasn’t announced a price for the earbuds, the company says that we can expect a launch in March or April of this year.

The SOUNDFORM Freedom wireless earbuds are an AirPods-styled sequel to Belkin’s $60 SOUNDFORM earbuds. They feature an eight-hour listening time (28 hours with the charging case), Qi wireless charging, and 15-minute wired fast charging to two hours of playback. Like the original SOUNDFORM earbuds, the SOUNDFORM Freedoms have an IPX5 sweat-resistance rating that’s perfect for a session at the gym.

Of course, the SOUNDFORM Freedoms’ standout feature is Apple Find My support. Apple’s advanced Find My network allows you to find lost devices at any time through the Find My app on your phone. And because of Apple’s fantastic encryption, you never have to worry about someone using Find My to track your location and violate your privacy.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom wireless earbuds will launch in March or April of 2021, although Belkin hasn’t yet announced a price for the earbuds. If you want a pair of earbuds with tracking technology today, then check out Skullcandy’s wireless earbuds, which have Tile tracking built in.