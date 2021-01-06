Save on Two AUKEY Accessories with These Coupons and Promo Codes

If you’ve been looking to pick up a few more AUKEY accessories, Amazon is making it easy to buy two more without busting your wallet. It’s offering coupons and discount codes for a car charger and a fast-charging wireless charger stand, which are must-haves for rounding out your collection of charging gadgets.

The AUKEY 48W 2-Port Car Charger‘s regular price is $18.99, and you can get it for just $14.24 by clipping the available 5% off coupon and by using this 20% off promo code: D4O2IVTE through January 11 at midnight. The car charger offers simultaneous high-speed charging with its Power Delivery and Quick Charging 3.0 USB-A and USB-C ports. The 30W port is great for power-hungry devices like USB-C notebooks, while the 18W port is great for powering tablets and smartphones. It’s compatible with most USB-powered devices.

The AUKEY 10W Fast Charging Wireless Charger Stand normally goes for $26.99, but you can grab it for $16.19 by clipping the 5% off coupon and by using this promo code: TJOSJM89. The charger stand is optimized for iPhones, and can charge an iPhone at 7.5W and some AirPods Pro at 5W simultaneously. It can also charge Qi-enabled devices, like those from Samsung, with 10W fast charging. It supports both Landscape and Portrait charging, and can charge through most lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm.