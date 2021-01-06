X
Save on Two AUKEY Accessories with These Coupons and Promo Codes

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries

If you’ve been looking to pick up a few more AUKEY accessories, Amazon is making it easy to buy two more without busting your wallet. It’s offering coupons and discount codes for a car charger and a fast-charging wireless charger stand, which are must-haves for rounding out your collection of charging gadgets.

The AUKEY 48W 2-Port Car Charger‘s regular price is $18.99, and you can get it for just $14.24 by clipping the available 5% off coupon and by using this 20% off promo code: D4O2IVTE through January 11 at midnight. The car charger offers simultaneous high-speed charging with its Power Delivery and Quick Charging 3.0 USB-A and USB-C ports. The 30W port is great for power-hungry devices like USB-C notebooks, while the 18W port is great for powering tablets and smartphones. It’s compatible with most USB-powered devices.

The AUKEY 10W Fast Charging Wireless Charger Stand normally goes for $26.99, but you can grab it for $16.19 by clipping the 5% off coupon and by using this promo code: TJOSJM89. The charger stand is optimized for iPhones, and can charge an iPhone at 7.5W and some AirPods Pro at 5W simultaneously. It can also charge Qi-enabled devices, like those from Samsung, with 10W fast charging. It supports both Landscape and Portrait charging, and can charge through most lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm.

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

Recently Popular