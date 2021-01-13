X
Charge Your iPhone 12 in Midair with Belkin’s New BOOST CHARGE PRO MagSafe Stand

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the BOOST CHARGE PRO MagSafe wireless charging stand.
Belkin

Why use a boring wireless charger when you can enjoy the magic of a MagSafe charger? Belkin’s new BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 charging stand uses MagSafe to power your iPhone 12 as it floats in midair. It also has a wireless charging base for your AirPods or AirPods Pro. The BOOST CHARGE PRO launches in March or April of 2021 for $100.

The BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 uses MagSafe technology to charge your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max at its maximum wireless speed of 15 watts. The stand works in portrait or landscape mode, and sits at an angle that’s perfect for video calls or media consumption, and has a convenient charging base for your AirPods.

Need something a little more robust? Belkin currently sells a BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 MagSafe stand that can charge your iPhone 12, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. It costs $150, just $50 more than the upcoming BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 stand.

Belkin’s BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 MagSafe stand launches in March or April for $100. You can buy it through the Apple Store or Belkin’s webstore.

Source: Belkin

 

Recently Popular