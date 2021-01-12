X
Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i Is a Dual-Screen Wonder with a Full-Sized E-Ink Display

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Flip the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with outer e-Ink panel.
Flip the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i to go from its HDR display to its outer e-Ink panel. Lenovo

Lenovo is launching a sequel to its dual-screened e-Ink laptop, the ThinkBook Plus. Say hello to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, an advanced business laptop with an inner HDR display and a full-sized e-Ink panel on the outer lid. The innovative laptop launches in the next few months and starts at $1,549.

While the original ThinkBook Plus had a relatively small 10.8-inch e-Ink panel, its successor sports a much larger 12-inch 16:10 e-Ink display. Lenovo redesigned its e-Ink UI for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, providing easy access to the most useful e-Ink applications and giving you the option to run productivity apps without opening the laptop’s lid. Plus, the new ThinkBook Plus’ inner display uses Dolby Vision HDR technology for beautiful cinematic visuals.  Both the inner and outer displays have an impressive 2560×1600 resolution, touch support, and support for an included stylus.

Unsurprisingly, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i has an incredible 24-hour battery life when using the e-Ink display (15 hours with the inner panel). It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos audio support, and Wi-Fi 6. Lenovo hasn’t unveiled configurations for the laptop but confirms that it uses 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Don’t want the outer e-Ink display? Lenovo is also selling a ThinkBook 13x i, which has a conventional form-factor but is otherwise identical to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i. The company also plans to release ThinkBook 14p and 16p laptops, which utilize AMD Ryzen processors and feature advanced camera and microphone technology to keep your Zoom calls professional without the need for external hardware.

Lenovo’s new laptops launch in Q1 of 2021. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i starts at $1,549, while the ThinkBook 13x i starts at just $1,199 due to its lack of an e-Ink display. The Ryzen-powered ThinkBook 14p starts at $849 while the larger ThinkBook 16p starts at $1,299

Source: Lenovo

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

