Satechi’s New iPad Keyboards and Stand Are Slim, Sleek, and Affordable

Josh Hendrickson
A Satechi keyboard next to an iPad stand
Satechi

CES doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but that doesn’t mean companies have to wait to launch new products. Satechi just took the wraps off of four new backlit keyboards and a stand for the iPad. The keyboards are slim and connect to multiple devices. And you can choose between getting a numpad or not, wireless or wired. And the Satechi iPad stand makes your tablet almost look like a small iPad.

Starting with the wireless options, you can pick from either the $69.99 Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard or the larger $89.99 Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. The X1 doesn’t have a numpad, and so should be compact and better for travel. But if you need something closer to full size, you might want to go with the X3 instead, including a numpad. The X1 can connect to three different Bluetooth devices, while the X4 steps up to four. Both keyboards charge over USB-C, but it’s not clear how long the keyboards last on a single charge. You can order the new keyboards today.

If you prefer wired options, Satetchi has you covered, and you’ll save some money. But you’ll have to wait longer. The $59.99  Slim X1 Wired Backlit Keyboard and $69.99 Slim X3 Wired Backlit Keyboard go on sale later this month.

A Satechi stand with an iPad in horizontal position.
Satechi

Finally, Satechi has a new stand for iPads. The $44.99 aluminum stand features 180° mount and 135° base hinges to let you angle your tablet for a good viewing range. It can hold your iPad in vertical or horizontal positions and collapses down for easy storage. You can pick it up today from Satechi’s site.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

