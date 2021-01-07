X
Popular Searches

The 56-Inch Mercedes-Benz ‘Hyperscreen’ Is Bigger Than My TV

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Mercedez-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen.
Mercedes-Benz

This stuff makes Star Trek look like child’s play. Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming 2022 EQS electric sedan will feature a massive 56-inch touchscreen display spanning the entire dashboard. The  Hyperscreen is part of Mercedes-Benz’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system that replaces physical knobs and buttons with touch and voice controls.

Based on early images, the Hyperscreen appears to contain three distinct OLED displays. A display behind the steering column stands in for your typical instrument cluster, while a central infotainment screen gives you control over music, navigation, A/C, calls, and other non-essential items. A small screen facing the front passenger provides additional control and entertainment.

An illustration of the MBUX Hyperscreen "zero layer" system.
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz notes that its Hyperscreen has a “zero layers” system, which is a fancy way of saying that there aren’t any distracting sub-menus. Important applications and information are always in your line of sight, so you don’t have to fight your way out of a call just to get back to navigation. Also, the second-gen MBUX system can store 7 profiles for drivers and passengers, which could help families hit the road without adjusting their massive digital dashboard.

As someone with a cracked instrument panel (don’t ask), I can’t help but wonder how many drivers will damage their 56-inch Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz says that its coated aluminum silicate glass is scratch and glare-resistant, but it ain’t idiot-proof. Plus, repairs or replacements probably cost a fortune, as the Hyperscreen is huge, curved, and even has cut-outs for two physical air vents.

The Hyperscreen debuts in Mercedes-Benz’s 2022 EQS electric sedan, which should begin production later this year. It may be the most advanced infotainment system yet, rivaling the massive displays found in Cadillac’s 2021 Escalade and Tesla’s line of premium electric vehicles.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Roadshow by CNET

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
683 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
561 people were interested in this!

AN Cooling Weighted Blankets (15 lbs, 48” x 72”, Twin Size) Heavy Blanket for Adult, Premium Cotton with Natural Glass Beads
427 people were interested in this!

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator, 32oz
298 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
169 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Paddle Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
152 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 20,Note 10 (No Adapter)
125 people were interested in this!

Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic for Recording and Streaming on PC and Mac, Cardioid Condenser Capsule, Adjustable Stand, Plug and Play – Black
119 people were interested in this!

Logitech StreamCam, 1080P HD 60fps Streaming Webcam with USB-C and Built-in Microphone, Graphite
119 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
119 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular