Mint’s Latest Overhaul Adds Subscription Tracking and Bulk Transactions Edits

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Mint app on an iPhone, next to a cup of coffee.
Mint

Mint, the app that helps you track your spending on gas, food, and other categories, just overhauled its app. Amid a refresh that makes Mint easier to use, the company introduced a few new features. Now you can see all of your subscriptions in one place you pay for when you connect your credit and debit cards. And you can bulk edit transactions to better categorize and track them.

The updated app arrives first on iOS, and Mint didn’t say if or when the new features and look will come to Android. Mint already attempts to categorize your spending, whether it be gas, groceries, or entertainment, but you can break those down as you’d like. It used to be a tedious process, though, as you’d have to categorize purchases one by one. With the latest update, you can edit transactions in bulk.

Subscription tracking should be a welcome feature, as well. Mint will pull all your subscriptions into one place regardless of which card you use to pay. The app will then let you know how much you spend monthly on all your subscriptions and which ones went up in price. As those prices change, Mint will automatically notify you, which should let you cancel sooner if you don’t want to pay the new cost.

Mint overhauled the look as well, and the interface seems improved overall. Intuit owns Mint now, and with this update, it started integrating some TurboTax features. You can track this year’s tax refund as a start. Mint’s goal is to be a single finance app that provides all your info, and the latest update does take steps in that direction. You can download it now on iOS.

Source: Mint

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

