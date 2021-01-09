The Best Games to Play if You Still Can’t Play ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of last year, and it was finally released, only to greet players with a ton of technical issues. From poor optimization on the PC version to consoles like the PlayStation 4 just not being able to run it, there may be a lot of obstacles stopping you from enjoying this game. But that’s fine, because there are other games you could be playing that share Cyberpunk 2077’s setting or genre.

A couple of things to note, though. First off, some of the games on this list are available through the Xbox Game Pass—Microsoft’s subscription service for accessing a large library of games for a monthly fee on both Xbox systems and PCs. We’ll make sure to note when games are available on the service and for which platforms.

Secondly, we’ll be listing the platforms each game is available on, so to be clear, when we say “PlayStation,” that means it’s available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Similar story for team green—if we say “Xbox,” that means that the game is available on all Xbox One systems along with the Series X/S.

Cloudpunk (PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Switch)

In the sprawling cyberpunk city of Nivalis, you’ll find yourself playing as Rania—a humble delivery driver for the company Cloudpunk. You’ll take legal and not-so-legal goods from place to place within the city while also meeting the diverse cast of residents living in Nivalis. Unravel the corporate mysteries involved with your employer’s bidding, all while exploring the neon-lit open-world.

Cloudpunk is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Switch.

Ghostrunner (PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Switch)

Ghostrunner is a first-person parkour game that, first and foremost, just wants to make you feel cool. As you run, jump, and zip through the levels, you’ll learn more about the gritty future that the game takes place in and the story that’s occurring. Ghostrunner is a fast-paced game with plenty of room for you to improve, from how you traverse the stages to which enemies you cut through with your sword.

Ghostrunner is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PC/PlayStation/Xbox)

In this critically acclaimed title, you’ll play Adam Jensen in a unique cyberpunk world oozing with style. And when you throw in some fun shooting and combat mechanics with RPG-like progression, you’ll get a game that pulls you in quickly. The story is great and the RPG elements are well implemented, and if you love this one, checking out the older games in the series will likely be worth your time as well.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Witcher 3 (PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Switch)

From CDProjektRed, the company behind Cyberpunk 2077, is The Witcher 3—a game you’ve likely heard about, as it is regarded as one of the best open-world RPGs out there. While the game is fantasy-focused instead of sci-fi focused, you can still experience the game that made CDProjektRed such a notable studio in the first place. There’s a massive open-world to explore, plenty of characters to meet, and a great storyline in both the main plot and side quests.

The Witcher 3 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. (Note: The Switch version had to be graphically downgraded heavily to run properly.) The Witcher 3 is also on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles.

Horizon Zero Dawn (PC/PlayStation)

While Horizon Zero Dawn doesn’t have much in common with most cyberpunk worlds, it’s still set in a distant, post-apocalyptic future where robot dinosaurs roam the Earth alongside the remnants of humanity. You’ll play Aloy as she tries to discover the truths of this beautiful open-world, all while engaging with the game’s RPG mechanics and excellent combat systems. This is one of the best open-world titles in recent memory, and it has a sequel coming next year. With the PC port recently released, now’s the perfect time to try it out.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available on PC and PlayStation. (Note: Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC port was fraught with performance issues and bugs at launch. It’s better now, but that’s still something worth knowing before jumping in.)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall (PC)

The large open-worlds shown off by the games listed so far are impressive, but Shadowrun: Dragonfall shows that you don’t need the latest tech to deliver a convincing cyberpunk world. This top-down RPG sees you battling your way through the world in turn-based battles. You’ll have to be smart, though, as every action you take is affected by your enemies, your weapons, and your environment—strategy is key here. If you love the cyberpunk setting and tactical RPGs, Shadowrun: Dragonfall is a title you’re sure to enjoy.

The Outer Worlds (PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Switch)

From the creators of Fallout: New Vegas comes … a new Fallout, basically—but in space. The Outer Worlds doesn’t do much to hide that it’s a spiritual successor to the older Fallout titles, but that’s no issue—the classic formula, with a few modern touches sprinkled in, makes for a fantastic open-world RPG.

The planets are diverse and fun to explore, with the game’s story subject to change based on your decisions. For fans of classic open-world RPGs, The Outer Worlds is a great time. But even if you just want to run around a futuristic environment, enjoy a good story, and get to shoot some things, you’re probably going to enjoy this one.

The Outer Worlds is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. It’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass for both PC and consoles.

NieR:Automata (PC/PlayStation/Xbox)

NieR:Automata manages to tell a deep and engaging story in its dusty dystopian world, all while delivering on some quality hack-‘n’-slash gameplay. You play as 2B—an android who’s tasked with saving the human race from other machines. But between the great combat, writing, and visuals, NieR:Automata goes far beyond that premise to deliver a truly unique experience.

NieR:Automata is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles.