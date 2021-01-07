Acer’s New Chromebook Spin 514 Goes All in on AMD

Acer’s ready to refresh its Chromebook Spin 514, and in addition to touting durability the company also wants to point out the new processors and graphics cards. That’s because this is the first Acer Chromebook to pack AMD processors and Radeon Graphics cards. It’s a two-in-one device as well, with 360-degree hinges. The Chromebook will come in several models and has a starting price of $479.99.

It’s not just any old AMD processors either; Acer went with the latest “Zen” architecture AMD processors. What exactly you get depends on how much you spend; higher-end versions include AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors.

Acer promises that despite its two-in-one form factor, the Chromebook Spin 514 will be durable. The company claims it meets military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) specs, and the 140inch 1920X1080 IPS touch display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Some of that durability comes from the aluminum chassis.

Depending on the level you go with, you can get up to 16 GB of RAM and either a 128 GB eMMC drive or a 256 GB NVMe SSD. You’ll have plenty of ports, too, thanks to two USB Type-C

ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB charging, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You’ll get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and an HD webcam.

Acer promises you’ll get up to ten hours of battery life, and the Chromebook tips the scales at just under four pounds. You can opt-in for a backlit keyboard as well, if you prefer lighting when you travel. The Chromebook Spin 514 starts at $479.99, but Acer declined to provide pricing for the various upgrade options.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 launches in North America sometime in February 2021.