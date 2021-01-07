Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is Affordable and Has a Gorgeous QLED Display

X
The newest member of the Samsung family is its Galaxy Chromebook 2. The convertible laptop is the world’s first QLED Chromebook. It’s promising a battery life of up to 14 hours per charge, which is a much-needed improvement over its predecessor’s infamously abysmal battery life. It’s also more affordable—just $550—putting it back in Chromebook territory despite its more premium feel.

In addition to its new 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 QLED display, it’s also the first Chromebook to feature quantum dot panels. This should give the ability to display brighter, crisper, and more vibrant colors, which makes sense, given how Samsung is using quantum dot technology in many of its other new products this year. The only real concern is Samsung’s choice to use a dated 16:9 aspect ratio, rather than 16:10, but it’s honestly still pretty logical for a Chromebook.

The base model of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers an Intel Celeron 5205U chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which is great for students and casual users. You’ll also have the option to spend another $150 to get a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and double the amount of storage and memory.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 laptop view from rear angle
Samsung

Samsung is also pushing its new Smart Amp feature, which increases the volume making up to 178% louder than the average amplifier. This makes it perfect for getting immersed in movies and lightweight games. The lattice keyboard features wider keycaps and bright backlighting, making it easier to type. It also supports Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, in case you want to use one.

The Chromebook 2 is designed with a predominantly aluminum frame, and sports a pleasantly thin profile, measuring just 13.9mm. You can opt for its eye-catching Fiesta Red finish or, if you’re looking for something a little less flashy, there’s a calmer Mercury Gray option, as well. It weighs 2.71 pounds and boasts support for Wi-Fi 6. The 720p webcam is a little disappointing, but that’s still HD so it’s plenty sufficient.

The computer runs on ChromeOS, making it easy to access your Google Drive files and other Google apps, like Meet. It also has Google Assistant built in, so you can get answers to your questions, control your smart home devices, and manage your calendar hands-free. 

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will start at $549.99 once it’s released in Q1 2021. You can sign up for the latest updates on it, including how to get an $80 credit when you reserve and pre-order the 2-in-1 laptop for yourself.

