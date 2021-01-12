Game on the Go with the New OtterBox Gaming Accessories Line

The launch of the new OtterBox Gaming Accessories line officially marks the company’s first foray into the gaming world. The line includes cases for your smartphone and gaming controller along with a mobile gaming clip and a glass privacy screen protector. Otterbox is working to create an end-to-end gaming ecosystem that enables you to comfortably game anywhere you go.

OtterBox’s Gaming Accessory line is part of a partnership with Xbox, with the goal of embracing and pushing forward the evolution of gaming as it becomes more portable. As of launch, the products will only be optimized for iPhones and Xbox controllers, but OtterBox plans to include Android, PlayStation 5, and select legacy devices soon after. You can pre-order the gaming accessory collection starting on January 25, and it’ll be available for purchase sometime in mid-February. Prices range from $30-$55 per item.

Easy Grip Controller Shell

The Easy Grip Controller Shell is a slim plastic shell that’s similar to a phone case, but for your game controller. It’s designed specifically for Xbox One or Xbox Series X or S controllers to bring a professional-level gaming experience to you. The shell’s rubberized grips mean you won’t have to worry about your controller slipping out of your hands during an especially intense gaming session, and it keeps your controller protected when you throw it in your bag.

The Controller Shell is made with a sweat-wicking antimicrobial material that’s easy to wash, and it comes with two, so you can easily swap them out as needed. It has an open design, so you’ll still be able to access your battery, plug, and buttons without interference. The Shell comes in three colors: Dark Web, Dreamscape, and Galactic Dream (the latter of which has glow-in-the-dark grip edges, too), and it’ll run you $39.95.

Mobile Gaming Clip

With the Mobile Gaming Clip, you’ll be able to attach your smartphone to your game controller. The clip is easy to install and remove, and it has an adjustable design that enables you to find a well-balanced and ergonomic position that won’t interfere with any buttons on either device. It also works with the Xbox One, Series X and S, and Elite controllers even if you’re using the Easy Grip Controller Shell.

RapidAdjust technology allows you to make one-handed multi-angle adjustments on the fly during gameplay when you need to tweak things. It also features large extendable arms that securely hold small smartphones and large ones alike, even if there’s a case on them. You can also detach the clip from the controller if you’d rather prop up your phone on a table. And when you’re done gaming, the clip collapses down flat so it won’t take up much space in storage. The clip will be available for $29.95.

Gaming Carry Case

In between gaming sessions, or if you’re planning on travelling, you can keep your controller stored away safely in the Gaming Carry Case. It’s custom-molded for Xbox One, Series X and S, as well as Elite controllers, and can even store them with the Gaming Clip still attached (though it’ll need to be collapsed). It’s also water-resistant and can protect your controller from a light mist or splash.

Inside the case, there are two netted storage compartments that are perfect for storing cables, gaming clips, and other easy-to-lose accessories. There’s also a cable pass-through in the rear of the case, which enables you to charge your controller without having to remove it from the case. And in case you forget your Gaming Clip, there’s a built-in stand on top of the case that you can use when it’s closed to prop up your smartphone while you game. You’ll be able to snag the case for $44.95 once it’s available.

Easy Grip Gaming Case

No OtterBox line would be complete without one of its namesake phone cases! The Easy Grip Gaming Case is like any other OtterBox case, in that it offers stellar device protection with three times the military standard for drop protection. The texture on the rear of the case mimics that of the case for your controller for a slick put-together look overall, all while maintaining a slim profile that easily fits in your pocket.

The interior of the phone case is where things get really interesting, though. OtterBox’s new CoolVergence technology integrates a thermal pad to dissipate the heat from your phone while you game, preventing your phone from overheating and impacting your gameplay. It’s also built with antimicrobial material and is designed to keep a bit of airflow between your hand and the phone while you’re holding it. The case is only available in Squid Ink (black) for now, but more color options may be on the way. The case is retailing for $54.95, however, which is quite pricey compared to its standard cases, even factoring in the thermal pad technology.

Gaming Glass Privacy Guard

The Gaming Glass Privacy Guard is a great way to protect not just your smartphone’s screen, but also what you’re watching or playing. It ensures you’re the only one that’s able to see your screen, which is a nice feature to have when riding public transportation or playing a competitive game with friends while sitting next to each other on the couch. The Privacy Guard is ultra-durable, and offers shatter-resistant protection for your screen. It’s also optimized for use in landscape or entertainment mode.