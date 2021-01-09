Netflix Won’t Work on Any Nintendo Consoles After June 30 (Unless It Comes to the Switch)

X
Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Ten years ago, Netflix reported that 25% of its subscribers stream shows and movies on the Nintendo Wii. But the companies’ decade-long relationship could come to an end this year. According to a Nintendo support page, Netflix will stop working on the Wii U and 3DS after June 30, and the Nintendo Switch still lacks a dedicated Netflix app.

Nintendo removed Netflix from the 3DS and Wii U eShop on December 31, 2020. People with the app can enjoy it until June 30, and people who used it in the past can still re-download it from the eShop.

The end of Netflix support on 3DS and Wii U should come as no surprise. Anyone with a smartphone can access Netflix on the go, and the rise of cheap smart TVs and streaming sticks replaces the need to stream from a game console. Still, the absence of Netflix from the Switch is odd given that competitors like Hulu have Switch apps.

Netflix’s debut on Nintendo consoles began in 2010 through the use of a proprietary Netflix Wii disc. One year later, the company launched a Netflix app on the Wii Shop Channel and 3DS eShop. The Wii U got its official Netflix app with portable GamePad support in 2012. As of right now, only modified Nintendo Switch consoles can run Netflix.

Source: Nintendo via EuroGamer

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

Recently Popular