X
Popular Searches

Roku Buys the Rights to Quibi Content, the Service No One Cared About

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Roku TV with Quibi content on it.
Roku/Quibi

Hey, do you remember Quibi? That’s the “Quick Bites” service that promised short-form content perfect for your phone or tablet. We forgive you if you already forgot about Quibi, considering it died after just six months of operation. Roku will raise Quibi from the dead, and stream its content for free on the Roku Channel.

Roku says the acquisition gives it access to 75 premium shows and documentaries that Quibi created, including series featuring Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, and more. The former streaming service didn’t last long, so not every show it created made it to air. That means Roku will debut multiple new series. That may even include Steven Spielberg’s After Dark Horror show.

All the Quibi content will show up on the Roku Channel, which hosts free and premium news and entertainment. It offered over 100 free live tv channels at last check-in and over 100,000 movies and TV shows. The Quibi content is a small drop in that bucket, but it does make for original programming. You won’t have to pay to watch Quibi content, but you will have to watch ads. That still sound better than paying for yet another streaming service. Roku didn’t say exactly when Quibi content will reach the Roku channel, just that it will happen sometime in 2021.

Source: Roku

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
744 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
628 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
291 people were interested in this!

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator, 32oz
232 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Paddle Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
160 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 20,Note 10 (No Adapter)
136 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
134 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, (Product) RED) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
132 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular