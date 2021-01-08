X
Popular Searches

Sony to Stream Its First Immersive ‘360 Reality Audio’ Concert January 11th

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Amazon's Echo Studio smart speaker, which is the only speaker to support 360 Reality Audio.
Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker, which is the only speaker to support 360 Reality Audio. Amazon

Sony’s neglected 360 Reality Audio platform is finally getting the chance to prove itself. The technology, which uses special mixing techniques to place listeners in a virtualized “live” environment, will power a streamable Zara Larsson video concert on January 11th. Sony also plans to release a pair of 360 Reality Audio speakers before the end of the year.

You can watch Zara Larsson’s 360 Reality Audio concert through Sony’s Artist Connection mobile app (Android/iOS) at 5PM EST on January 11th. The concert works with any pair of headphones or a speaker compatible with 360 Reality Audio. As of now, the only speaker compatible with 360 Reality Audio is Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker.

Sony has also announced a pair of 360 Reality Audio speakers, the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000. These Wi-Fi connected smart devices use upward and outward-facing loudspeakers to fill the room with immersive, “3D” audio. While you can cast any streaming service to the speakers through Google Assistant or Alexa, you’ll have to hunt down 360 Reality Audio tracks on Tidal, Amazon Music, or Deezer to experience Sony’s new audio technology.

Unfortunately, only about 4,000 songs support the 360 Reality Audio platform. Sony plans to expand this library with the release of a 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite, which producers and musicians can use to create music that’s compatible with 360 Reality Audio.

What does 360 Reality Audio sound like? If the above video demonstration is accurate, then 360 Reality Audio is difficult to distinguish from regular stereo mixing. The technology may sound better with a 360 Reality Audio speaker, but  it’s hard to imagine that a single freestanding speaker can sound more “immersive” than a traditional stereo setup or a surround-sound array.

Source: Sony via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
744 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
628 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
291 people were interested in this!

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator, 32oz
232 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Paddle Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
160 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 20,Note 10 (No Adapter)
136 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
134 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, (Product) RED) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
132 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular