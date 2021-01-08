X
Popular Searches

Panasonic’s New OLED Flagship is a Seriously Great TV for Gamers

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Panasonic JZ2000 4K OLED TV in modern living room
Panasonic

Panasonic just announced its brand new flagship 4K OLED TV for 2021: the JZ2000. The crowning gem of the JZ2000 is the HCX Pro AI Processor, which promises to deliver a huge boost to gaming performance and improve overall picture quality. It will be available in both 55- and 65-inch variants, and is the successor to last year’s HZ2000 model.

The JZ2000 is a great option for your living room, especially if you’re a serious console gamer, as it is promising extremely low latency with its customized panel. The new Game Mode Extreme setting cuts lag, optimizes the picture, and supports HDMI 2.1’s variable refresh rate and high refresh rate options. It also has support for HDMI Signal Power Link, making it a solid choice for a living room PC.

Panasonic’s 2000-series stands out from the rest of its OLEDs thanks to its custom OLED panels. The JZ2000 is proving no different, using an extra-bright Master HDR OLED Professional Edition custom panel that’s designed to boost HDR modes like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. There’s a nice variety of welcome software upgrades, as well, like dual-device Bluetooth audio support and faster overall access to common settings.

The TV’s processor, as you might have surmised, uses AI to improve picture quality. It identifies the content it’s displaying and automatically adjusts image and sound to match no matter whether you’re enjoying sports, news, or an action movie. This is quite noteworthy, especially when you consider the TV’s side- and upward-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support. 

Panasonic has yet to release information regarding pricing or availability, though it;s possible it may do so during CES. Regardless, either size of the TV is a great option for console gamers and home streaming enthusiasts.

Source: Panasonic

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
744 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
628 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
291 people were interested in this!

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator, 32oz
232 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Paddle Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
160 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 20,Note 10 (No Adapter)
136 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
134 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, (Product) RED) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
132 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular