Panasonic’s New OLED Flagship is a Seriously Great TV for Gamers

Panasonic just announced its brand new flagship 4K OLED TV for 2021: the JZ2000. The crowning gem of the JZ2000 is the HCX Pro AI Processor, which promises to deliver a huge boost to gaming performance and improve overall picture quality. It will be available in both 55- and 65-inch variants, and is the successor to last year’s HZ2000 model.

The JZ2000 is a great option for your living room, especially if you’re a serious console gamer, as it is promising extremely low latency with its customized panel. The new Game Mode Extreme setting cuts lag, optimizes the picture, and supports HDMI 2.1’s variable refresh rate and high refresh rate options. It also has support for HDMI Signal Power Link, making it a solid choice for a living room PC.

Panasonic’s 2000-series stands out from the rest of its OLEDs thanks to its custom OLED panels. The JZ2000 is proving no different, using an extra-bright Master HDR OLED Professional Edition custom panel that’s designed to boost HDR modes like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. There’s a nice variety of welcome software upgrades, as well, like dual-device Bluetooth audio support and faster overall access to common settings.

The TV’s processor, as you might have surmised, uses AI to improve picture quality. It identifies the content it’s displaying and automatically adjusts image and sound to match no matter whether you’re enjoying sports, news, or an action movie. This is quite noteworthy, especially when you consider the TV’s side- and upward-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Panasonic has yet to release information regarding pricing or availability, though it;s possible it may do so during CES. Regardless, either size of the TV is a great option for console gamers and home streaming enthusiasts.