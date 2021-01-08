We Couldn’t Decide on a Headline, but Motorola’s New Phones are Super Affordable

Not everyone needs a flagship phone, and these days you don’t need to spend $1,000 to get a good Android phone setup. Motorola knows it too, which is why it announced four new Moto G phones priced under $400. As always, spending a little more will get you a little more. But if you set your expectations correctly, you can go as low as $170 with the latest offerings and get something usable.

The $169 Moto G Play Doesn’t Give Much or Cost Much

Starting things off at the most affordable level, the Moto G Play sports a 6.5-inch 720p display and a 5,000 mAh battery. It won’t win any speed awards with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, but that should be enough for checking email and your social networks. Motorola says the phone packs a 13-megapixel dual-camera system, but you shouldn’t expect world-class photos from a $169 phone.

You can make video calls with the tear-drop style 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and the phone comes with 3 GBs of RAM and 32 GBs of storage. A MicroSD slot lets you add more storage if you need it.

The $199 Moto G Power Stays Fresh with Minor Updates

Following up on last year’s Moto G Power; the latest model includes some small updates to keep the phone up with the times. For just under $200, you’ll get a Snapdragon 662 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a 6.6-inch 720p LCD display. Spend $50 more, and you can step up to 4 GB of Ram and 64 GB of storage. Motorola promises the included 5000 mAh battery will land you three days of charge.

You’ll also get better photos, thanks to a 48-megapixel triple camera system. Unlocking your phone should be easy as well, thanks to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The $299 Moto G Stylus Still Comes with Stylus and 4G LTE

Like the Moto G Power, the $299 Moto G Stylus sees marginal upgrades over last year’s model. This time around, a Snapdragon 678 processor powers the phone, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. And of course, you can expand that with a MicroSD card. The 6.8-inch LCD steps up to 1080p on this model, and you get a 48-megapixel quad-camera system. What you won’t get is NFC or a huge battery, just 4,000 mAh.

Like the Moto G Power, this update includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. And as the name suggests, it comes with a stylus. Not a fancy wireless communicating stylus, mind you, just a plain stylus with click-action. It does tuck into the bottom of the phone when you don’t need it though, so at least you might keep it.

The $399 Motorola One 5G Ace Takes on the Pixel 4a

Of all the phones announced today, the Motorola One 5G Ace might be the most exciting. That’s because it takes on Google’s Pixel 4a, one of the best affordable phones you can buy. For $399 you get a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, which is good enough to put you on 5G. You also get a 6.7-inch 1080p LCD display, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Motorola One 5G is the only announced today that comes with NFC, and it uses a 48-megpaixel triple camera system that the company promises can manage low-light and nightime photos.

All four cameras will go on sale at Amazon, Motorola, and Best Buy on January 14, with pre-sales beginning on January 8.