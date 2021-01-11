TCL Debuts Its Alto R1 Smart Soundbar and a Line of XL Roku TVs

TCL is teaming up with Roku to streamline your home theater setup. The company is launching a new Alto smart soundbar that connects to Roku TVs wirelessly, enabling you to enjoy premium audio without an extra remote or messy cables. If that’s not enough, the company is launching a trio of XL Roku TVs and refreshing its 6-Series line with 8K TVs.

The TCL Alto R1 soundbar includes voice assistant capabilities and is the first TCL soundbar to use Roku’s Wi-Fi AUDIO streaming technology. This fancy new feature makes it easy to connect the soundbar to Roku TVs without wires or annoying Bluetooth menus. Just plug the TCL Alto R1 into a wall and your Roku TV will automatically bring you to a setup screen. Roku’s wireless technology also eliminates the need for an extra remote.

Need a new TV? All of TCL’s 2021 6-Series Roku TVs will feature 8K resolution and mini-LED technology for incredible clarity while streaming or gaming. In addition to making 8K more accessible, TCL is debuting an XL collection of 85-inch Roku TVs. The cheapest TV in this collection is the 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which starts at a cool $1,600. Spending a little extra gets you the 4K Roku TV with QLED technology or the premium 8K Roku TV with QLED.

TCL plans to launch more soundbars later this year, including soundbars with Dolby Atmos technology. While the company hasn’t announced a price or release date for its latest products (aside from the $1,600 4-Series TV), the company says that we can expect these products to launch during Q1 2021 (which ends April 1st).