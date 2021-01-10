X
Popular Searches

This Awesome Vans x ‘Where’s Waldo’ Clothing Collab Has Us Like 👀

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
A pair of Vans slip-ons featuring a "Where's Waldo" spread against a red and white striped background
Vans

If you’re like us, you probably spent way too much of your childhood staring intently at Where’s Waldo books trying the titular character among their detailed pages. Now, Waldo has been spotted on this fun line of shoes and clothing that’s part of a collaboration between Vans and Where’s Waldo.

The fun picture books, created by British illustrator Martin Handford, first appeared in 1987 and made it tough to find Waldo in its pages of increasingly cluttered crowds. Famous scenes, like the beach, can be found throughout this creative collaboration, along with Waldo’s iconic red and white stripes, and even a pair of yellow and black shoes based on Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw (because apparently ev

The Vans collaboration features a variety of shirts, shoes, and hoodies for adults, children, and toddlers (although it missed an opportunity by not including Waldo’s pom-pom beanie). Pricing ranges from $26 up to $85 depending on what you choose. And once you’re all decked out in Where’s Waldo gear, you’ll actually have a good reason to spend all day staring at yourself in the mirror.

via Nerdist

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UBeesize Phone Tripod, Portable and Flexible Tripod with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip, Compatible with All Cell Phones/ Cameras, Cell Phone Tripod Stand for Video Recording(Black
400 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
319 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
155 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, (Product) RED) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
136 people were interested in this!

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
129 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB, Pacific Blue) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
115 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
105 people were interested in this!

BLU G9 Pro -6.3” Full HD Smartphone with Triple Main Camera, 128GB+4GB RAM -Nightfall
105 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
101 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular