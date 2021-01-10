X
This Fisher-Price “Gaming Controller” Knows the Konami Code

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Fisher-Price infant "gaming controller" with the Konami code next to it.
Fisher-Price

Nearly every gamer knows the “Konami Code.” What started out as a playtesting cheat turned into a cultural phenomenon. Now, plenty of games let you plug in Up, up, down down, left, right, left, right B, A, Start to turn on special powers or modes. But it’s not just games, real world items get in on the fun too—like the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller. Your kids may already have one.

It’s fitting to include the Konami code on a “gaming controller,” even if it is a child’s toy. The Fisher Price toy serves dual purposes. Like many infant learning toys, it introduces shapes, numbers, and the alphabet, and colors. But it also lets your tiny little tyke “game” right next to you. And finally you don’t have to worry about drool on your prized PS5 or Xbox Series X controller. At least your kid’s drool anyway. We won’t tell if you blame your kids for your own slobber.

But here’s the fun part: Fisher-Price put in an Easter Egg for all your gaming adults too. Plug in the Konami code (Up, up, down down, left, right, left, right B, A) and it’ll fire off a series of sounds reminiscent to Mario games. It’s nothing big, but an excellent inclusion from Fisher-Price. The box even hints to the Easter Egg with the words “up, up, down, down, cheat codes unlock surprises, if you know ’em try ’em.” That suggests there may be other codes that work too!

But if that isn’t enough, you could always mod the toy to work as an actual gaming controller. That’s what one YouTuber did, and he showed off some game play in Super Smash Bros. Melee.

If you already own the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller dig it out and give it a shot. And if you don’t, you can grab one on Amazon for the price of a couple coffees just to have the laughs.

Recently Popular