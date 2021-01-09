X
Popular Searches

Thomas Kinkade Studios Now Sells Limited Edition ‘The Mandalorian’ Paintings

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Thomas Kinkade Studios' painting 'Child's Play,' featuring Baby Yoda.
Thomas Kinkade Studios

And just like that, the cutest things in the galaxy are joining forces to drain your wallet. Thomas Kinkade Studios now sells limited edition paintings based on The Mandalorian, including a super cute painting of Baby Yoda.

Kinkade Studios’ The Mandalorian collection captures iconic scenes from the hit show in sequential order. The first painting in the collection, called Child’s Play, features Baby Yoda in the farming village where he and the Mandalorian hide from raiders. The second painting, The Mudhorn, shows Mando and Baby Yoda facing a Mudhorn, while the third and fourth paintings (The Escort and Turning Point) depict key moments that might count as spoilers.

This isn’t the first time Kinkade Studios has depicted the Star Wars franchise. The studio sells an extensive collection based on the Star Wars movies, with epic depictions of Rey, Obi-Wan, and The Battle of Hoth. Kinkade Studios has a long relationship with Disney and sells hundreds of Disney collectibles.

Interestingly, this is the first collection published by Thomas Kinkade Studios to include the actual artist’s signature. Other paintings from the studio use a printed “Thomas Kinkade” signature, as the artists who study Kinkade’s style produce paintings that are indistinguishable from the late artist’s work.


BABY YODA!

Thomas Kinkade 'The Mandalorian' Paintings

It’s time to buy the cutest (and the most expensive) Baby Yoda fanart in the galaxy.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer
649 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Button Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
439 people were interested in this!

UBeesize Phone Tripod, Portable and Flexible Tripod with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip, Compatible with All Cell Phones/ Cameras, Cell Phone Tripod Stand for Video Recording(Black
373 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
311 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
146 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
145 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, (Product) RED) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
141 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 20,Note 10 (No Adapter)
117 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB, Pacific Blue) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
114 people were interested in this!

C by GE 3-Wire On/Off Paddle Style Smart Switch, Alexa and Google Home Compatible Without Hub, Smart Switch No Neutral Required, Bluetooth/WiFi Switch, Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Switch, White, 1-Pack
109 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular