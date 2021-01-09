X
Seven Classic Monster Movies Will be Free to Watch on YouTube for One Week

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books

Universal Pictures' "Dracula" from 1931 title

It’s the dead of winter, so there’s only one thing to do: grab some blankets, pop some popcorn, and binge-watch some classic horror movies. Universal Pictures is bringing seven of its most beloved classic horror flicks to the big, er, YouTube screen for one week on January 15, and they’ll all be free to watch.

The movies will be playing on Universal’s Fear: The Home of Horror YouTube channel. First up are Dracula and The Mummy, which will be available at 3pm ET on the 15th. Frankenstein and, naturally, Bride of Frankenstein will follow the next day, and The Invisible Man, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man come shortly after on the 17th.

You’ll have a whole week to catch these fun cinema picks for free, but Universal is also making the titles available at a discount if you’d rather own them. Universal isn’t the first studio to offer up free movies, either. Last December, 20 James Bond movies were streaming for free, as well. Between those and new movies like Mulan releasing at home instead of theatres, it’s not unlikely that we’ll see even more fun movie events like this in the future.

via Engadget

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

