Jabra Refreshes Its Near-Perfect Elite 85t Earbuds with Four New Colors

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds in Titanium, Gold, Copper, Black, and Gray.
Jabra

Our favorite wireless earbuds just got a whole lot better. Jabra now sells its excellent Elite 85t wireless noise-canceling earbuds in four new colors: Gold, Copper, Black, and Gray. Like the standard Titanium Elite 85t earbuds, these cool new flavors cost $230 and are available through most retailers.

We scored the original Titanium-colored Elite 85t earbuds 9.5/10 in a review late last year for their excellent sound quality, groundbreaking ANC, killer 31-hour battery life (25 with ANC on), and comfortable fit. The expanded colorline (and especially the Gold flavor) is just icing on an irresistible cake.

You can buy the refreshed 85t earbuds through the Jabra website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers. If the $230 price tag is out of your budget, then check out last-generation’s Jabra Elite 75t earbuds, which retail at $180 and regularly go on sale for $130.

Simply the Best

Shop Now

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds

Our favorite wireless earbuds are available in 4 new colors. Grab the Elite 85t earbuds in Gold, Copper, Black, Gray, or the original Titanium colorway.

Source: Jabra

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

