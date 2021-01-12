X
Linksys Introduces a Super-Powered Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System with Motion Detection

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System
The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System. Linksys

This ain’t your average mesh Wi-Fi system. Avalible in Spring 2021, the new Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E takes whole-home coverage to a new level, utilizing the newly opened 6GHz band to meet the needs of over 65 devices at a time. But at $550 a node (or $1,200 for a 3-pack), this mesh Wi-Fi system is far beyond the budget of most speed demons.

The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E is a tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system, meaning that it supports the new 6GHz band alongside the traditional 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Its implementation of the 6GHz band guarantees lightning-fast wireless speeds with products that support the Wi-Fi 6E standard (which isn’t the same thing as Wi-Fi 6, by the way), and can help reduce congestion on the traditional bands that most smarthome devices and computers rely on.

Each Linksys AXE8400 node features a 3,000 square foot range, a 5 Gbps WAN port, four Gigabit LAN ports, and a USB port for hardware or accessories.They also support the Linksys Aware motion sensing standard for smarthome integration, but only if you’re willing to pay the $3 a month (or $25 a year) Linksys Aware subscription fee.

The Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E is available in Spring 2021. You can buy one node for $550, a 2-pack for $850, or a 3-pack for $1,200. Keep in mind that the Linksys AXE8400 is compatible with other Linksys mesh Wi-Fi products, so you can mix and match with cheaper dual-band Linksys products to save money.

Source: Linksys

