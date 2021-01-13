X
HyperX Shows Off Its First In-House 60% Gaming Mechanical Keyboard

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard
HyperX

HyperX, Kingston’s gaming hardware division, has been finding success with its selection of Cloud wireless headsets. It’s also been dipping a toe into the niche of compact gaming keyboards, with multiple variants of the Ducky One Mini Two. At CES, it’s rolling out its first fully home-grown design, plus expanding availability for other gaming hardware.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is the company’s first self-branded mini mechanical keyboard, since the previous Ducky versions only used its gaming switches. That said, there’s not too much different here: you still get a semi-standardized 60% layout, HyperX’s Red linear mechanical switches, and RGB lighting. It includes a custom bit of RGB flair on the space bar.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard
HyperX

The keyboard also boasts premium PBT keycaps and programming via the HyperX NGENUITY desktop app, which wasn’t available on the Ducky models. It’ll cost $100 when it launches on February 22nd. HyperX is also announcing worldwide availability for the following three products, previously only available in the US:

HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse
HyperX

Pulsefire Haste mouse: an entry in the popular “ultralight” mouse category with a honeycomb shell design and a braided USB cable. On top of the standard shooter configuration (two thumb buttons, one DPI switch above the wheel), it offers user-applied grips and PTFE skates for smooth movement. It’s now available globally for $50.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless
HyperX

XCloud II Wireless headset: a premium wireless gaming headset with an aluminum frame for light weight and comfort. Paired with the included receiver, you get virtual surround sound from oversized 53mm drivers and a detachable mic boom. It’s available now for $150, also compatible with the PS4 and Switch.

HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Headset
HyperX

Cloud Revolver +7.1 headset: a USB wired headset with 50mm drivers, virtual surround sound, a removable boom, and in-line controls for volume, mic volume, and noise cancellation. It’s out now for $150, also compatible with the PS4.

