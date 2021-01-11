TCL’s New 20 Series Phones Marry Beauty to Affordability

During today’s virtual CES event, TCL announced it’s adding two smartphones and two tablets to its affordable mobile lineup. The 20 Series smartphones both offer an upgrade to last year’s 10 series, pairing outstanding performance with visual-enhancing technology, while the NXTPAPER and TAB 10S tablets both take a stand as powerful, feature-rich resources aimed at remote professionals and students.

The TCL 20 Series Smartphones

The 20 Series phones feature the latest TCL-made displays and the newest generation of NXTVISION, which is TCL’s proprietary display optimization and camera technology. That means these phones will have marked improvements to their video and image display abilities compared with TCL’s 10 Series phones, along with improved SDR-to-HDR conversion, enhanced color calibration, and additional eye-safety features.

“After the successful launch of the TCL Mobile brand, 2021 will be a very important year for TCL’s business as we build on the momentum established last year and continue to grow as one of the world’s largest end-to-end global consumer electronics brands,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. “This year, our TCL-branded mobile devices are highlighting an increasing focus on strengthening our TCL ecosystem by making 5G connectivity more affordable and accessible to people around the world, without compromising the premium features and design associated with TCL.”

TCL 20 5G

TCL’s new 20 5G smartphone promises powerful and reliable 5G performance, along with enhanced display and video streaming abilities for stunning visuals. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display that’s equipped with TCL’s NXTVISION tech and that can support HDR10 playback. It also has an impressive real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion tool and an exclusive piece-by-piece display calibration mode for beautifully enhanced color accuracy.

The smartphone is powered by an 8nm octa-core Snapdragon 690 5G chipset designed to handle whatever you throw at it, be it games, a Netflix marathon, or virtually anything else. The 20 5G also automatically switches between 4G and 5G bands based on data usage to conserve its 4,500mAh battery.

The phone’s AI-powered triple camera setup has autofocus and video image stabilization, and it can handle low-light high-resolution shots as well. Meanwhile, the 48MP main rear camera is great for taking detailed shots, and it makes use of PDAF autofocus for taking crisp pictures every single time.

The 20 5G is priced at €299 (roughly $363 USD) and comes in Placid Blue and Mist Gray colors. It is now available in Italy and will start rolling out in other countries next month. U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced.

TCL 20 SE

The TCL 20 SE smartphone is optimized for media performance. Its large 6.82-inch V-notch display and 20.5:9 screen ratio makes it ideal for viewing broad, cinematic performances in a slim form factor. It has a Smart Floating Window feature as well, which emables you to multitask and keep watching your show while scrolling social media or typing in your group chat app.

And just like the 20 5G smartphone, the 20 SE also features SDR-to-HDR conversion and NXTVISION technology meant to enhance what you view on the screen. It also has dual speakers and is compatible with Hi-Res Audio certification. The phone also boasts a Qualcomm octa-core chipset (though TCL hasn’t specified which), along with a 5,000mAh battery, which are both great for those who spend all day on their phones. It even has an on-the-go reverse charging capacity, enabling you to use it to charge other compatible phones and gadgets.

The phone’s quad rear camera uses AI-powered color portrait and sky enhancement features, which enables it to automatically detect the intended subjects and adjust the background accordingly so every shot looks great. Meanwhile, the new AI Object Eraser tool can clear out unwanted objects and people visible in the background of your shot.

The 20 SE comes in Nuit Black and Aurora Green. It’s currently priced at €149 (roughly $180 USD) and will be available this month across multiple countries. U.S. pricing isn’t available yet.

The TCL NXTPAPER and TCL TAB 10S

Both the TCL NXTPAPER and the TAB 10S were created with remote students and working professionals in mind to make it easy to work, learn, or be entertained from anywhere. The NXTPAPER has a focus on new display technology, while the TAB 10S offers a large screen and stylus that’s affordable.

“NXTPAPER is a prime example of the Display Greatness philosophy that TCL Mobile has embodied since it launched over a year ago, and showcases how a vertically integrated ecosystem can help produce innovative new products quickly and affordably,” stated Stefan Streit, Global Marketing GM for TCL Communication. “This new type of display will directly benefit remote workers and students alike, bringing new features that help encourage productivity, make life easier, and keep our eyes safe.”

TCL NXTPAPER

With the TCL NXTPAPER, you’ll be able to stare at the display all day without your eyes getting tired. The tablet’s 8-inch display and paper-like visual experience has no flickering or harmful blue light, which are both thought to contribute to eye strain. It features both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity for your convenience.

The tablet has an octa-core processor (again, no specifics here from TCL) and a 5,500mAh battery, so it should be able to keep up with your daily work or school routine. Plus, its 5MP front-facing camera and 8MP rear camera are perfect for video calls, presentations, and remote classroom learning. Its Kids Learning option provides a child-friendly interface alongside parental controls, and it’s even compatible with Google Assistant as well, which makes it easy to ask questions and complete other tasks using voice commands.

The TCL NXTPAPER currently runs €349 (roughly $423 USD) and is available in Europe, the Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Pacific Asia. It may roll out to North America some time in the future.

TCL TAB 10S

TCL’s TAB 10S is a great option for both students and families with its best-in-class viewing experience and powerful design. It has a 10.1-inch screen, octa-core processor, and 8,000mAh battery, which makes it the perfect companion for watching videos, taking phone calls, and doing other common tasks all day long.

The tablet can also provide 4G LTE mobile connectivity from pretty much anywhere. It boasts dual microphones and speakers, and a front-facing camera for video calls. Parental control features make it easy for you to manage your child’s time online and control third-party app access. It also features intelligent eye protection with integration brightness and tonality control in both low-light and daylight situations, as well as no flickers or blue light.

Pricing for the TAB 10S will start at €199 (roughly $241 USD), and be available in North America, Europe, China, Middle East/Africa, Pacific Asia, and Latin America starting in March 2021.

TCL Multi-Screen Collaboration

TCL also introduced its upcoming multi-screen collaboration efforts between certain TCL 20 Series smartphones, tablets, televisions, and PCs. Using a simple connection like Bluetooth, NFC, or Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to easily transfer files between multiple TCL devices while you’re multitasking. This will make it easy for you to receive a photo from your TCL smartphone on your tablet, for example, or to cast your smartphone screen to a larger display, like a tablet or TV. More details will follow later this year.