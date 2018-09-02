The Best Kindle Paperwhite Cases For Any Situation

Whether you listened to us or you picked it up on your own, you’re rocking the best ebook reader out there—the Kindle Paperwhite. Now how about protecting it with a cool and useful case? We’ve rounded up the best.

We figure accidents happen. Sure, you intend on looking after your Kindle Paperwhite but it’s easy to drop it by accident, or simply create a scratch through a little rough handling. You don’t want that happening, so these cases will go some way to circumventing that. As well as that, we appreciate that you want your eBook reader to look fairly stylish so we’ve tried to pick out cases that look good too. Just because you’re not reading a physical book, after all, doesn’t mean you’re set on giving up the character book covers have after all.

Best Overall: CoBak Kindle Paperwhite Smart Case

If you only buy one Kindle Paperwhite case, make it the CoBak Kindle Paperwhite Case. It’s stylish, practical, and affordable. It fits both the new Paperwhite and 11th-gen Paperwhite Signature Edition, which could be useful if you’re rocking an older version and looking to upgrade soon.

The case wraps around your Kindle with a magnetic closure, ensuring that the cover closes securely every time and that each corner is protected. Additionally, simply open it up, and your device will wake up from its slumber. The case only weighs just a few ounces, so this won’t add bulk or weight to your reading session or your bag.

The exterior is made from waterproof PU leather, while the interior features an anti-scratch microfiber design. And bonus: it comes 17 cool colors and designs, so it’ll be easy to find one that matches your tastes. Simply put, it’s got you protected (and at a great price).

Best Overall CoBak Kindle Paperwhite Case Keep your Kindle Paperwhite protected by a case that's durable, stylish, and affordable.

Best for Simple Style: Amazon Paperwhite Leather Case

Amazon’s own Paperwhite Leather Case is easily the most stylish and professional-looking case out there. Much like the case by CoBack (above), it has a magnetic clasp that keeps your Kindle safe that can also wake it from sleep mode when you need it. This case works for Paperwhite generations previous to 2018; Amazon also makes a nearly-identical case for the 11th-gen 2021 Paperwhite.

Where the Amazon Paperwhite Leather Case stands out is its design. It’s made from premium natural leather, so it looks distinctly classy and expensive, which it kind of is at this price point. It’s available in four great colors too—Fuschia, Persimmon, and Royal Purple—but we prefer the professional tones of Onyx Black. If you want a leather case that will burnish and patina like a classic book cover, Amazon also has an only-available-in-brown premium leather model that’ll run you a bit more but age nicely.

Best for Simple Style Amazon Paperwhite Leather Case Prefer a simple, fuss-free case? Stick with this low-key protective case from Amazon.

Best for Grip & Durability: TiMOVO Clear Case

If you’re prone to dropping your Kindle or tossing it around, you need a tough case that can keep up with your adventures. The TiMOVO Clear Case is super durable and stands out in a sea of lackluster “protective” cases. It’s also a nice pick for anyone who prefers a clear case. It’s chunky and doesn’t cover the screen, but mostly does a good job of protecting against the odd fall or bump.

The case is only compatible with the 11th-gen version of the Kindle Paperwhite and the Paperwhite Signature Edition, on account of its precise fit. A rubberized texture ensures you can get a firm grip on the case with no risk of it slipping, and features four thickened corners for added protection. Its made of soft TPU material and is also scratch-proof.

Best for Grip & Durability TiMOVO Clear Case Want some extra protection for your Kindle Paperwhite? This clear, grippy case is up for the task!

Best Waterproof Option: WALNEW Waterproof Case

While the WALNEW Waterproof Case isn’t the most attractive case in our lineup, it is highly effective at keeping your Kindle Paperwhite safe from water damage. It’s a pouch made from durable PVC, so you can see through it to easily view the screen. Three ziplock strips in the opening plus a roll-and-pinch design help keep things dry as a bone inside. There’s a lanyard, too if you want to secure it to yourself while snoozing on the beach or by the pool, for example.

In the end, it’s just a fancy plastic bag, but a good one at that. It’s also a small price to pay for protecting your beloved Kindle and it’s compatible with other devices, such as iPads and smartphones, thanks to its loose, universal design.

Best Waterproof Option WALNEW Waterproof Case Reading poolside? Get a case that'll keep the water out of your reading sesh.

Best Hands-Free Case: Moko Slim Stand Case

A few different stands here offer a basic stand, but none can quite compete with the MoKo Slim Stand Case. This is a great solution for those times that you need to have your Kindle resting upwards. At all times, you’ll enjoy a clear view of what you’re reading without any risk of the Kindle slipping downwards.

In addition to the all-important stand, the MoKo Slim Stand Case offers an extra layer of protection and a PU leather interior for added scratch resistance. It looks cool, too, with a variety of different colors to choose from including the Blue Ink model (pictured above), one that looks like the classic Composition notebook, several floral options, and one resembling a leatherbound book.

Best Hands-Free Case MoKo Slim Stand Case Want your Kindle to stand while you read so you don't have to hold it? Grab this case.

Cutest Gift Idea: Huasiru Painting Case

Not as concerned with things like waterproofing, super grippy backing, or real leather, but want something super cute and perfect for a gift? The Huasiru Painting Case is ideal for that. Available in over two dozen different patterns and colors, there’s an eye-catching design for everyone.

Made from durable synthetic leather, there’s some element of protection here with a soft interior further protecting things, but really, this is a case all about its looks. As a fun change from the more utilitarian-looking fare, it’s great choice to make your Kindle look more charming.