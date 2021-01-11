TP-Link Just Announced a New 2K Video Doorbell and Other Smart Home Gadgets

In the market for a new doorbell? You’re in luck. TP-Link just announced a brand new smart doorbell and a handful of other gadgets to further flesh out its impressive line of smart home devices. The Kasa Smart Doorbell records 1080p video, can save locally or to the cloud, and is able to discern between people and other objects.

The doorbell has a slim, stylish, and low-key design that looks similar to the Nest Hello Doorbell. The camera is located at the top of the oblong gadget, and the pressable doorbell button is at the bottom. TP-Link has yet to share pricing information or a release date for the Smart Doorbell, but states that it will be available sometime this year.

TP-Link also announced a few other smart home devices, alongside some product updates. The most noteworthy additions include a new outdoor camera that can constantly record at 2K, has a Starlight sensor to capture full-color nighttime video and, just like the Smart Doorbell, can record either to the cloud or locally to a microSD card. Two more light-dimming options and a new single-outlet outdoor smart plug are also to be expected later this year.

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt camera is set to receive an update to be able to record video in 2K. And, TP-Link also announced some new routers, including some that’ll support Wi-Fi 6E.