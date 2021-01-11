X
Popular Searches

TP-Link Just Announced a New 2K Video Doorbell and Other Smart Home Gadgets

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
TP-Link's new smart doorbell and outdoor plug
TP-Link

In the market for a new doorbell? You’re in luck. TP-Link just announced a brand new smart doorbell and a handful of other gadgets to further flesh out its impressive line of smart home devices. The Kasa Smart Doorbell records 1080p video, can save locally or to the cloud, and is able to discern between people and other objects.

The doorbell has a slim, stylish, and low-key design that looks similar to the Nest Hello Doorbell. The camera is located at the top of the oblong gadget, and the pressable doorbell button is at the bottom. TP-Link has yet to share pricing information or a release date for the Smart Doorbell, but states that it will be available sometime this year.

TP-Link also announced a few other smart home devices, alongside some product updates. The most noteworthy additions include a new outdoor camera that can constantly record at 2K, has a Starlight sensor to capture full-color nighttime video and, just like the Smart Doorbell, can record either to the cloud or locally to a microSD card. Two more light-dimming options and a new single-outlet outdoor smart plug are also to be expected later this year.

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt camera is set to receive an update to be able to record video in 2K. And, TP-Link also announced some new routers, including some that’ll support Wi-Fi 6E.

via TP-Link

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UBeesize Phone Tripod, Portable and Flexible Tripod with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip, Compatible with All Cell Phones/ Cameras, Cell Phone Tripod Stand for Video Recording(Black
423 people were interested in this!

Canon Color Image CLASS MF644Cdw - All in One, Wireless, Mobile Ready, Duplex Laser Printer
357 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
149 people were interested in this!

HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW75A)
147 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
97 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
88 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
80 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
75 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
72 people were interested in this!

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone and Tablet – FLOW Cross-Computer Control Compatible
68 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular