Hulu Announces Discounted $1.99 per Month Ad-Supported Student Plan

Budget-conscious students rejoice! Hulu is launching a new ad-supported plan for students that’ll only cost $1.99 per month instead of the normal $5.99 per month. With the plan, eligible students over 18 will get access to Hulu’s full on-demand library of streaming content. Students will need an active enrollment status and to verify it upon signing up.

Along with a nice 65% discount, student viewers will be able to watch unlimited content, from classic movies and TV shows to Hulu originals. Even hig shows like Solar Opposites, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Bachelor, Bob’s Burgers, How I Met Your Mother, Atlanta, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Pen15 among others.

Students will also be able to take advantage of Hulu’s fun Watch Party feature, which allows them to watch videos with friends, roommates, family, or even classmates (as long as they also have a Hulu subscription) whenever they want. It’s the perfect way for students to take the occasional much-needed break from studying.

Interested? Head over to Hulu’s student offer page to learn more and get signed up. Remember, students will need to verify their enrollment in order to get the discount.

