Charge Your iPhone and AirPods in One Place with Satechi’s Latest Charging Stand

One of the best and word parts about AirPods is how small and compact they are, even when in the case. If you spend a lot of time looking for your AirPods, a charging station is a must. Satechi’s $59.99 Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand gives you that, looks nice, doubles the functionality by also charging your iPhone, and takes up less room.

Satechi’s stand functions as a dual-charger for both your iPhone 12 and your AirPods. Place your iPhone 12 on the upper pad, and it will magnetically attach and wireless charge (up to 7.5 W) the device. The lower pad fits your AirPods case and wirelessly charges it as well (up to 5 W). The upper pad rests on a ball joint you can tilt, pivot, and turn to nearly any orientation you want.

With that pivoting orientation, you can leave your iPhone 12 in portrait mode, or change it to landscape for video calls or movie watching. As the name suggests, Satechi used aluminum to build the base, but the stand also features stainless steel to give it a metallic look. The charging stand is compatible with any MagSafe iPhone, including iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, and 12 Pro. It’ll also charge AirPods Pro, and AirPods with a wireless charging case.

You can pre-order the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand from Satechi’s site. Order anytime between January 12 and January 18 and you can use promo code magnetic during checkout to save 20% on the stand.