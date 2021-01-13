X
Popular Searches

You Can Charge All the Things on the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging stand with a set of Airpods, two iPhones, and an iPad connected.
Satechi

Any home with multiple tablets, phones, and other devices knows the pain of the wire nest. Pretty quickly, all the charging cables get tangled up and you find yourself looking at a modern-day Gordian Knot. Satechi’s $59.99 Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging makes up for its super long name by decluttering your life. It’ll charge up to five devices through an integrated wireless charging slot, two USB-C PD ports, and two USB-A ports.

The wireless charging slot supports up to 10W charging and can handle everything from a phone to an AirPods wireless charging case. If your device doesn’t have wireless charging, it can power them over either two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each), or two USB-A ports (up to 12W each). Most importantly, you can use all five slots simultaneously.

To help with that, the dock uses four dividers to prop your devices, in addition to its wireless charging pad. The Dock5 is ETL and CE certified and boasts over-temperature protection so things don’t get too hot while charging. Just plug the Dock5 into an outlet, then charge your devices in one centralized location.

You can pre-order the $59.99 Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging today and it will ship out January 22.

An all-in-one charging station.

Pre-order Now

Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging

Charge all your devices simultaneously. The Dock5 will wireless charge one device, and charge four move over USB-C and USB-A.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Night Light Projector with Remote Control, Eicaus 2 in 1 Star Projector with LED Nebula Cloud/Moving Ocean Wave Projector for Kid Baby, Built-in Music Speaker, Voice Control, Multifunctional
528 people were interested in this!

Canon Color Image CLASS MF644Cdw - All in One, Wireless, Mobile Ready, Duplex Laser Printer
384 people were interested in this!

24 Pockets - SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, Pink
161 people were interested in this!

HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW75A)
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
157 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
111 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
98 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
96 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
91 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
74 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular