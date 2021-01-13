You Can Charge All the Things on the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

Any home with multiple tablets, phones, and other devices knows the pain of the wire nest. Pretty quickly, all the charging cables get tangled up and you find yourself looking at a modern-day Gordian Knot. Satechi’s $59.99 Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging makes up for its super long name by decluttering your life. It’ll charge up to five devices through an integrated wireless charging slot, two USB-C PD ports, and two USB-A ports.

The wireless charging slot supports up to 10W charging and can handle everything from a phone to an AirPods wireless charging case. If your device doesn’t have wireless charging, it can power them over either two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each), or two USB-A ports (up to 12W each). Most importantly, you can use all five slots simultaneously.

To help with that, the dock uses four dividers to prop your devices, in addition to its wireless charging pad. The Dock5 is ETL and CE certified and boasts over-temperature protection so things don’t get too hot while charging. Just plug the Dock5 into an outlet, then charge your devices in one centralized location.

You can pre-order the $59.99 Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging today and it will ship out January 22.